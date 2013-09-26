* Czech central bank keeps interest rates on hold * Governor says likelihood of FX intervention remains high * Shares in Romania's Fondul hit record high on buyback plan BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Sept 26 The Czech crown extended gains against the euro on Thursday after a central bank policy meeting decided against intervention to weaken the currency. With Czech interest rates close to zero, the central bank has said for months that it will consider intervention to help lift inflation back to target and boost exporters as the economy recovers after edging out of its 18-month recession in the second quarter. "We did not launch them (interventions), however we agreed that the probability is not really changing ... and remains high," Czech National Bank Governor Miroslav Singer said. By 1345 GMT, the crown was bid at 25.692 per euro, up 0.6 percent on the day, extending gains from earlier in the session. "For now, so long as the economy continues to recover and inflation doesn't drop sharply, we doubt that a majority of MPC members will vote in favour of FX intervention at upcoming meetings," Capital Economics said in a note. "Either way, the bigger picture is that monetary conditions are set to remain extremely loose until 2015 at the earliest." Other regional currencies were slightly weaker. The Polish zloty was down 0.3 percent, while the Hungarian forint and Romanian leu were 0.1 percent weaker. "Risk sentiment is a little off, given the U.S. budget debate," one Bucharest trader said. Shares, which have benefited from the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision last week to keep its stimulus intact, were mostly stronger, though traders said they could face pressure as attention moves to fending off the possibility of a damaging debt default. Poland's broad market index led gains with a 1.3 percent advance on the day, firming to its highest level in almost six years, supported by rising bank shares on expectations of an economic rebound. In Romania, shares in investment fund Fondul Proprietatea outperformed the blue chip index and reached a record high a day after announcing plans to buy back roughly 4.4 percent of its shares at an estimated cost of 441.6 million lei ($133.2 million). CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1559 CET ************************** CURRENCIES ************************ Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2013 Czech crown 25.679 25.849 +0.66% -2.46% Hungarian forint 299.400 299.140 -0.09% -2.82% Polish zloty 4.229 4.216 -0.29% -3.66% Romanian leu 4.461 4.456 -0.12% -0.40% Croatian kuna 7.610 7.613 +0.04% -0.77% Serbian dinar 114.470 114.640 +0.15% -1.90% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1600 GMT **************************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2013 Prague 957.14 960.25 -0.32% -7.85% Budapest 18748.20 18687.49 +0.32% +3.16% Warsaw 2440.73 2407.12 +1.40% -5.51% Bucharest 6069.17 6059.49 +0.16% +17.86% ***************************** BONDS ************************** Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year 0.253 +0.001 +6bps 0bps 5-year 1.200 -0.073 +35bps -8bps 10-year 2.392 -0.023 +56bps -3bps ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ****************** 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.480 0.470 0.460 0.45 Hungary 3.380 3.400 3.500 3.58 Poland 2.760 2.880 3.010 2.67 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Luiza Ilie; Editing by Catherine Evans and David Goodman)