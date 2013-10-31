By Jason Hovet and Radu Marinas PRAGUE/BUCHAREST, Oct 31 Central European stocks weakened on Thursday after the Federal Reserve sounded less concerned about the economy than some had expected, weighing on riskier assets that have been supported by U.S. monetary stimulus. Warsaw, Prague and Budapest stock markets fell 0.3-0.8 percent on the day. Hungarian pharmaceuticals firm Richter bucked the trend and rose as high as 0.6 percent after reporting higher than expected third-quarter profit and lifting its 2013 revenue outlook.. It later shed 0.29 percent on the day. In their November asset allocation report, Raiffeisen said U.S. budget debate will continue to delay tapering and in central and eastern Europe they no longer overweight equities to bonds while they underweight the region's equities to the euro zone and Japan. Currencies in the region were mostly softer with the Polish zloty slipping 0.3 percent to 4.182 per euro followed by the Romanian leu with 0.2 percent. "There is profit-taking after the Fed decision... some investors scaled back bond and also equities positions," said a Budapest-based trader. "The Fed's message was reassuring, but everybody knows that things cannot go on like this forever. Therefore they take some profit and they may just sit back for one or two months." The forint eased 0.1 percent to 294.17 to the euro to ease further off a three-month high of 291.80 hit last week and dealers said it was hit by a firming dollar. "Recently the forint had the biggest gains in the region on the weakening of the dollar and now it retreats slightly more than regional peers," a dealer said. "But this is still not a big movement. If the forint is pushed beyond 295, there may be stops there that could weaken it to 296.50, but I don't think that will happen." The Hungarian government sold 32 billion forints worth of government bonds at its auctions, less than the originally planned 45 billion forints as yields dropped from the previous auctions held two weeks ago, but low demand pushed them above secondary market levels. The Czech crown was steady at 25.732. With Czech interest rates near zero for almost a year, policymakers have been debating whether to launch interventions to weaken the crown and lift inflation, which has fallen to the bottom of the bank's target range. "I see any crown gains limited by next week's central bank meeting," a Prague-based dealer said. Emerging markets have been watching the U.S. Fed for any indications that it may scale back the stimulus measures that have pushed cheap money into higher-yielding assets like those in central Europe. The U.S. central bank kept its stimulus intact as the market widely expected on Wednesday, but did not sound as alarmed about the state of the economy as anticipated, sparking speculation it could start trimming its stimulus sooner than foreseen. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: All emerging market news Spot FX rates Eastern Europe spot FX Middle East spot FX Asia spot FX Latin America spot FX Other news and reports World central bank news Economic Data Guide Official rates Emerging Diary Top events Diaries Diaries Index CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1539 CET ************************** CURRENCIES ************************ Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2013 Czech crown 25.732 25.712 -0.08% -2.66% Hungarian forint 294.440 293.730 -0.24% -1.18% Polish zloty 4.184 4.169 -0.35% -2.63% Romanian leu 4.436 4.424 -0.27% +0.17% Croatian kuna 7.617 7.617 +0.01% -0.86% Serbian dinar 113.850 113.890 +0.04% -1.36% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1600 GMT Serbian dinar 113.850 113.890 +0.04% -1.36% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1600 GMT **************************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2013 Prague 1013.60 1017.10 -0.34% -2.42% Budapest 18658.32 18823.24 -0.88% +2.67% Warsaw 2532.33 2553.51 -0.83% -1.96% Bucharest 6056.81 6036.04 +0.34% +17.62% ***************************** BONDS ************************** Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year 0.265 -0.005 +13bps +2bps 5-year 1.092 -0.006 +42bps +3bps 10-year 2.301 -0.052 +63bps -3bps Hungary 3-year 4.200 -0.050 +397bps -3bps 5-year 4.660 -0.080 +399bps -4bps 10-year 5.450 -0.080 +378bps -6bps ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ****************** 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.460 0.470 0.490 0.44 Hungary 3.210 3.230 3.340 3.35 Poland 2.700 2.740 2.820 2.66 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices (Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Writing by Jason Hovet and Radu Marinas; editing by Patrick Graham and Toby Chopra)