By Jason Hovet and Radu Marinas
PRAGUE/BUCHAREST, Oct 31 Central European stocks
weakened on Thursday after the Federal Reserve sounded less
concerned about the economy than some had expected, weighing on
riskier assets that have been supported by U.S. monetary
stimulus.
Warsaw, Prague and Budapest stock
markets fell 0.3-0.8 percent on the day.
Hungarian pharmaceuticals firm Richter bucked the
trend and rose as high as 0.6 percent after reporting higher
than expected third-quarter profit and lifting its 2013 revenue
outlook.. It later shed 0.29 percent on the day.
In their November asset allocation report, Raiffeisen said
U.S. budget debate will continue to delay tapering and in
central and eastern Europe they no longer overweight equities to
bonds while they underweight the region's equities to the euro
zone and Japan.
Currencies in the region were mostly softer with the Polish
zloty slipping 0.3 percent to 4.182 per euro followed by the
Romanian leu with 0.2 percent.
"There is profit-taking after the Fed decision... some
investors scaled back bond and also equities positions," said a
Budapest-based trader.
"The Fed's message was reassuring, but everybody knows that
things cannot go on like this forever. Therefore they take some
profit and they may just sit back for one or two months."
The forint eased 0.1 percent to 294.17 to the euro
to ease further off a three-month high of 291.80 hit last week
and dealers said it was hit by a firming dollar.
"Recently the forint had the biggest gains in the region on
the weakening of the dollar and now it retreats slightly more
than regional peers," a dealer said.
"But this is still not a big movement. If the forint is
pushed beyond 295, there may be stops there that could weaken it
to 296.50, but I don't think that will happen."
The Hungarian government sold 32 billion forints worth of
government bonds at its auctions, less than the
originally planned 45 billion forints as yields dropped from the
previous auctions held two weeks ago, but low demand pushed them
above secondary market levels.
The Czech crown was steady at 25.732.
With Czech interest rates near zero for almost a year,
policymakers have been debating whether to launch interventions
to weaken the crown and lift inflation, which has fallen to the
bottom of the bank's target range.
"I see any crown gains limited by next week's central bank
meeting," a Prague-based dealer said.
Emerging markets have been watching the U.S. Fed for any
indications that it may scale back the stimulus measures that
have pushed cheap money into higher-yielding assets like those
in central Europe.
The U.S. central bank kept its stimulus intact as the market
widely expected on Wednesday, but did not sound as alarmed about
the state of the economy as anticipated, sparking speculation it
could start trimming its stimulus sooner than foreseen.
CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1539 CET
************************** CURRENCIES ************************
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close change in 2013
Czech crown 25.732 25.712 -0.08% -2.66%
Hungarian forint 294.440 293.730 -0.24% -1.18%
Polish zloty 4.184 4.169 -0.35% -2.63%
Romanian leu 4.436 4.424 -0.27% +0.17%
Croatian kuna 7.617 7.617 +0.01% -0.86%
Serbian dinar 113.850 113.890 +0.04% -1.36%
Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1600 GMT
**************************** STOCKS **************************
Latest Previous Daily Change
close change in 2013
Prague 1013.60 1017.10 -0.34% -2.42%
Budapest 18658.32 18823.24 -0.88% +2.67%
Warsaw 2532.33 2553.51 -0.83% -1.96%
Bucharest 6056.81 6036.04 +0.34% +17.62%
***************************** BONDS **************************
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs Bund change in
Czech Republic spread
2-year 0.265 -0.005 +13bps +2bps
5-year 1.092 -0.006 +42bps +3bps
10-year 2.301 -0.052 +63bps -3bps
Hungary
3-year 4.200 -0.050 +397bps -3bps
5-year 4.660 -0.080 +399bps -4bps
10-year 5.450 -0.080 +378bps -6bps
******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ******************
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank
Czech Rep 0.460 0.470 0.490 0.44
Hungary 3.210 3.230 3.340 3.35
Poland 2.700 2.740 2.820 2.66
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
(Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Writing by Jason Hovet and Radu
Marinas; editing by Patrick Graham and Toby Chopra)