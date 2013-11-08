* Czech crown flat after Thursday's slump on central bank intervention * CEE assets retreat as good U.S. job data cut appetite * Next week's GDP releases may support markets in CEE By Jason Hovet and Sandor Peto PRAGUE/BUDAPEST, Nov 8 Central European assets retreated on Friday as good U.S. job growth data knocked down the euro, but optimism may get the upper hand again when the region's states will report third-quarter economic output figures. The Czech crown, however, did not fall further after a record drop on Thursday when the central bank massively sold the currency in its first intervention in over a decade. The forint fell 0.2 percent against the euro to 296.97 by 1501 GMT. Hungarian government bond yields edged up, with 3-year bonds trading at 4.28 percent, up 13 basis points from late Thursday's levels. Earlier Hungarian assets were helped by data showing 5.5 percent annual rise in industrial output in September, more than analysts' 3.2 percent forecast. "(The rise) shows that the economy, orders are slowly starting to grow," said Peter Hodina, corporate relations director of K&H, one of Hungary's biggest bank. But the forint and Poland's zloty retreated after an unexpected pick-up in U.S. job growth in October knocked down the euro and triggered concern that the U.S. Federal Reserve may cut back its bond buying earlier than expected. Its monetary stimulus has fuelled flows into assets in emerging markets. The zloty shed 0.3 percent against the euro. One Budapest-based currency dealer said the forint and the zloty eased in tandem, but their reaction to the U.S. data was much milder than falls by other emerging market currencies, the Turkish lira and the South African rand. "Quite positive GDP figures are expected (to come out next week in the region), and they can firm the currencies, while disappointing figures can weaken them," the dealer said. According to a Reuters poll conducted early this week, the region's currencies could firm in the next 12 months due to economic recovery and sounder current account balances than in other emerging economies. The Czech central bank's crown selling to help the economy came as a surprise after the poll. The crown fell almost 5 percent after the intervention to 27 against the euro. It was bid flat at 296.97 on Friday. The Prague bourse led a fall of the region's national equity indices, shedding 1.9 percent, led by Komercni banka. "I would rather take it as an technical issue, maybe a little bit a speculation on better results (announced yesterday) which did not materialise, profit taking, and a low liquidity," said Jan Pavlik, head of Equity Trading at J&T Banka. Elsewhere, Romania's leu shed 0.2 percent and the Serbian dinar eased 0.1 percent. CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1601 CET ************************** CURRENCIES ************************ Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2013 Czech crown 26.950 26.959 +0.03% -7.06% Hungarian forint 296.970 296.300 -0.23% -2.02% Polish zloty 4.193 4.182 -0.28% -2.85% Romanian leu 4.443 4.432 -0.24% 0.00% Croatian kuna 7.620 7.620 -0.01% -0.91% Serbian dinar 114.020 113.950 -0.06% -1.51% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1600 GMT **************************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2013 Prague 1021.75 1041.39 -1.89% -1.63% Budapest 18817.21 18897.17 -0.42% +3.54% Warsaw 2503.16 2527.66 -0.97% -3.09% Bucharest 6194.91 6234.28 -0.63% +20.30% ***************************** BONDS ************************** Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year 0.260 +0.046 +15bps +3bps 5-year 1.018 -0.242 +33bps -31bps 10-year 2.380 +0.051 +63bps -2bps Hungary 3-year 4.280 +0.180 +405bps +14bps 5-year 4.820 +0.120 +413bps +6bps 10-year 5.780 +0.200 +403bps +13bps ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ****************** 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.390 0.400 0.400 0.43 Hungary 3.190 3.240 3.405 3.36 Poland 2.690 2.720 2.820 2.66 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: All emerging market news Spot FX rates Eastern Europe spot FX Middle East spot FX Asia spot FX Latin America spot FX Other news and reports World central bank news Economic Data Guide Official rates Emerging Diary Top events Diaries Diaries Index