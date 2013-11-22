* Hungarian assets down, court to deal with fx loans on
Monday
* Hungarian central bank seen cutting rates again next week
* Templeton gets new term to manage $4.6 bln Romanian fund
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, Nov 21 Hungarian asset prices slipped
on Friday before an expected cut in interest rates and a court
proposal on lawsuits over foreign-currency loans. Emerging
European currencies weakened against the euro.
Hungary's main equity index eased 0.3 percent before
recovering some ground. Other Central European markets gained.
Bucharest's main index rose a quarter percent, after
shareholders of Romanian restitution fund Fondul Proprietatea
approved Franklin Templeton for a new term as manager of
the $4.6 billion investment fund.
The Hungarian forint, Polish zloty and
Czech crown were each 0.1 percent lower against the
euro. The Romanian leu was flat. Hungarian government
bonds eased.
Budapest dealers said a proposal due on Monday from
Hungary's top court, the Kuria, may weaken the country's assets.
The proposal involve lawsuits against banks by Hungarians who
took out foreign-currrency loans.
"If the Kuria's proposal is very negative to banks, that
could be bad to the forint," one currency dealer said.
The court will outline a procedure for resolving claims
related to the foreign currency loans. It will meet on Dec. 16
to discuss the proposal, which could deepen losses of Hungary's
heavily taxed banks.
Hungary's central bank is expected to cut its base rate by
20 basis points to 3.2 percent on Tuesday in a move that may put
further pressure on the forint. The bank has cut
rates from 7 percent in August last year to help the economy.
The Czech central bank intervened to weaken the crown last
week, to make Czech exports more competitive and guard against
deflation. The crown fell more than 5 percent after the move.
Czech central bank Governor Miroslav Singer said on Friday
that third-quarter flash gross domestic product data show the
country's struggling economy remains weak.
"The preliminary data for the third quarter signal, at best,
movement along the bottom," he told a conference.
CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1538 CET
************************** CURRENCIES ************************
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close change in 2013
Czech crown 27.261 27.230 -0.11% -8.12%
Hungarian forint 298.440 298.070 -0.12% -2.51%
Polish zloty 4.199 4.196 -0.09% -2.99%
Romanian leu 4.447 4.450 +0.06% -0.09%
Croatian kuna 7.640 7.649 +0.12% -1.16%
Serbian dinar 113.880 114.010 +0.11% -1.39%
Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1600 GMT
**************************** STOCKS **************************
Latest Previous Daily Change
close change in 2013
Prague 1017.44 1012.45 +0.49% -2.05%
Budapest 18546.87 18594.05 -0.25% +2.06%
Warsaw 2589.60 2581.98 +0.30% +0.26%
Bucharest 6197.32 6183.85 +0.22% +20.35%
***************************** BONDS **************************
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs Bund change in
Czech Republic spread
2-year 0.380 -0.032 +24bps -7bps
5-year 0.907 -0.018 +22bps -5bps
10-year 2.361 -0.005 +61bps -2bps
Hungary
3-year 4.140 -0.010 +391bps -5bps
5-year 4.880 +0.300 +419bps +27bps
10-year 5.910 +0.080 +416bps +7bps
******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ******************
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank
Czech Rep 0.400 0.340 0.350 0.38
Hungary 3.100 3.150 3.280 3.35
Poland 2.680 2.700 2.800 2.65
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
(Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Writing by Sandor Peto; Editing
by Larry King)