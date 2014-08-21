(Recasts adding bonds, Polish central banker) * Regional assets rangebound as U.S. rate hike expectations return * Budapest stocks outperform on Hungarian GDP * Polish bonds up as rate setter says cuts may reach 100 bps By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Aug 21 Hungarian stocks firmed on Thursday, outperforming other Central European markets, as the country's economic performance encouraged some buying and the Russian-Ukrainian crisis did not escalate further. Most regional assets were treading water as speculation of an early rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve weighed on risk appetite and flash manufacturing surveys in the euro zone, the region's main export market, were mixed. The zloty eased and Polish government bonds regained some ground after rate setter Andrzej Bratkowski said the central bank may cut rates by as much as 100 basis points as the Russian crisis worsened economic propsects. The main stock index of the Budapest bourse which was closed on Wednesday due to a national holiday firmed 1.2 percent by 1207 GMT. OTP Bank and drug maker Richter, companies which have business in crisis-hit Russia and Ukraine, rose, with the bank gaining 1.4 percent and Richter 0.8 percent. Both stocks fell sharply in the past months due to Russia's conflict with Ukraine's Western-backed government and a new law in Budapest which imposes big costs on banks in Hungary. Ukrainian forces continue to fight with Russian-backed rebels in eastern cities, but there is no fresh sign that the conflict with Russia could escalate. OTP stocks continue to recover from a 3,726-forint low hit earlier this month. "Some investors may be giving slightly bigger weight to Hungarian stocks after the latest (Q2) GDP figures (showing robust 3.9 percent annual growth)," said Monika Kiss, analyst of brokerage Equilor in Budapest. Austria's Raiffeisen, one of the biggest regional banks in Central and Eastern Europe, posted rising second-quarter profits despite a loss in Hungary, saying it expected "no significant impact" from western sanctions against Russia. Its stocks surged almost 11 percent in Vienna. POLISH BONDS REVERSE RISE Hungarian government bond yields dropped a few basis points at the auction held on Thursday, and with German Bund yields hovering at low levels around 1 percent, the past three weeks' upwards correction in Hungarian bond yields is unlikely to continue for now, one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. Polish bond yields reversed an early rise of 5-6 basis points after rate-setter Bratkowski said the total scale of possible cuts in the bank's 2.5 percent main interest rates may be as much as 100 basis points. Ten-year Polish bonds traded at a yield of 3.161 percent at 1130 GMT, down from an early peak of 3.186 percent. "The (Polish) economy is in a marked soft-patch (although not heading into recession) and hence, monetary easing remains our base case," Commerzbank analyst Tatha Ghose said in a note. Polish rate setters, who have been split over the need of a rate cut, are due to discuss the issue at a meeting on Sept 2-3. The Warsaw bourse's main index was little changed, rising 0.1 percent. Netia, Poland's No.2 fixed-line operator, firmed 0.4 percent to 5.65 zloty, after its largest owner, billionaire Zbigniew Jakubas told Reuters that it should consider a tie-up with mobile rival Play. In Prague miner NWR shed 6.9 percent to 3.35 Czech crowns after the firm, which is restructuring after a fall in coal prices, posted a 30.2 million euro second-quarter net loss, slightly more than analysts had expected. * * **************** CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1407 CET ************ ************************* CURRENCIES ************************* Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2014 Czech crown 27.825 27.938 +0.41% -1.77% Hungary forint 314.250 314.470 +0.07% -5.50% Polish zloty 4.191 4.189 -0.03% -0.97% Romanian leu 4.415 4.419 +0.08% +1.02% Croatian kuna 7.625 7.620 -0.07% -0.09% Serbian dinar 117.440 117.505 +0.06% -2.50% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET **************************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2014 Prague 980.03 976.52 +0.36% -0.70% Budapest 17934.37 17715.56 +1.24% -2.18% Warsaw 2454.59 2451.06 +0.14% +2.09% Bucharest 7051.76 7074.47 -0.32% +8.86% Ljubljana 806.84 803.76 +0.38% +25.87% Zagreb 1852.38 1854.76 -0.13% +4.04% Belgrade 619.36 619.19 +0.03% +12.29% Sofia 541.98 546.63 -0.85% +10.30% ***************************** BONDS ************************** Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year 0.187 +0.025 +019bps +2bps 5-year 0.543 +0.017 +031bps +1bps 10-year 1.370 +0.011 +037bps +0bps Hungary 3-year 3.290 +0.020 +329bps +2bps 5-year 3.620 +0.000 +339bps -1bps 10-year 4.600 +0.010 +360bps -1bps Poland 2-year 2.299 +0.010 +230bps +1bps 5-year 2.658 -0.003 +243bps -1bps 10-year 3.180 +0.055 +218bps +4bps ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ****************** 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.345 0.365 0.370 0.35 Hungary 2.240 2.330 2.410 2.14 Poland 2.290 2.170 2.160 2.64 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Reuters buros; Editing by Toby Chopra)