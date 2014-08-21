(Recasts adding bonds, Polish central banker)
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, Aug 21 Hungarian stocks firmed on
Thursday, outperforming other Central European markets, as the
country's economic performance encouraged some buying and the
Russian-Ukrainian crisis did not escalate further.
Most regional assets were treading water as speculation of
an early rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve weighed on
risk appetite and flash manufacturing surveys in the euro zone,
the region's main export market, were mixed.
The zloty eased and Polish government bonds
regained some ground after rate setter Andrzej Bratkowski said
the central bank may cut rates by as much as 100 basis points as
the Russian crisis worsened economic propsects.
The main stock index of the Budapest bourse which was
closed on Wednesday due to a national holiday firmed 1.2 percent
by 1207 GMT.
OTP Bank and drug maker Richter,
companies which have business in crisis-hit Russia and Ukraine,
rose, with the bank gaining 1.4 percent and Richter 0.8 percent.
Both stocks fell sharply in the past months due to Russia's
conflict with Ukraine's Western-backed government and a new law
in Budapest which imposes big costs on banks in Hungary.
Ukrainian forces continue to fight with Russian-backed
rebels in eastern cities, but there is no fresh sign that the
conflict with Russia could escalate. OTP stocks continue to
recover from a 3,726-forint low hit earlier this month.
"Some investors may be giving slightly bigger weight to
Hungarian stocks after the latest (Q2) GDP figures (showing
robust 3.9 percent annual growth)," said Monika Kiss, analyst of
brokerage Equilor in Budapest.
Austria's Raiffeisen, one of the biggest regional
banks in Central and Eastern Europe, posted rising
second-quarter profits despite a loss in Hungary, saying it
expected "no significant impact" from western sanctions against
Russia. Its stocks surged almost 11 percent in Vienna.
POLISH BONDS REVERSE RISE
Hungarian government bond yields dropped a few basis points
at the auction held on Thursday, and with German Bund yields
hovering at low levels around 1 percent, the past three weeks'
upwards correction in Hungarian bond yields is unlikely to
continue for now, one Budapest-based fixed income trader said.
Polish bond yields reversed an early rise of 5-6 basis
points after rate-setter Bratkowski said the total scale of
possible cuts in the bank's 2.5 percent main interest rates may
be as much as 100 basis points.
Ten-year Polish bonds traded at a yield of 3.161
percent at 1130 GMT, down from an early peak of 3.186 percent.
"The (Polish) economy is in a marked soft-patch (although
not heading into recession) and hence, monetary easing remains
our base case," Commerzbank analyst Tatha Ghose said in a note.
Polish rate setters, who have been split over the need of a
rate cut, are due to discuss the issue at a meeting on Sept 2-3.
The Warsaw bourse's main index was little changed,
rising 0.1 percent. Netia, Poland's No.2 fixed-line
operator, firmed 0.4 percent to 5.65 zloty, after its largest
owner, billionaire Zbigniew Jakubas told Reuters that it should
consider a tie-up with mobile rival Play.
In Prague miner NWR shed 6.9 percent to 3.35 Czech crowns
after the firm, which is restructuring after a fall in coal
prices, posted a 30.2 million euro second-quarter net loss,
slightly more than analysts had expected.
* *
**************** CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1407 CET ************
************************* CURRENCIES *************************
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close change in 2014
Czech crown 27.825 27.938 +0.41% -1.77%
Hungary forint 314.250 314.470 +0.07% -5.50%
Polish zloty 4.191 4.189 -0.03% -0.97%
Romanian leu 4.415 4.419 +0.08% +1.02%
Croatian kuna 7.625 7.620 -0.07% -0.09%
Serbian dinar 117.440 117.505 +0.06% -2.50%
Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET
**************************** STOCKS **************************
Latest Previous Daily Change
close change in 2014
Prague 980.03 976.52 +0.36% -0.70%
Budapest 17934.37 17715.56 +1.24% -2.18%
Warsaw 2454.59 2451.06 +0.14% +2.09%
Bucharest 7051.76 7074.47 -0.32% +8.86%
Ljubljana 806.84 803.76 +0.38% +25.87%
Zagreb 1852.38 1854.76 -0.13% +4.04%
Belgrade 619.36 619.19 +0.03% +12.29%
Sofia 541.98 546.63 -0.85% +10.30%
***************************** BONDS **************************
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs Bund change in
Czech Republic spread
2-year 0.187 +0.025 +019bps +2bps
5-year 0.543 +0.017 +031bps +1bps
10-year 1.370 +0.011 +037bps +0bps
Hungary
3-year 3.290 +0.020 +329bps +2bps
5-year 3.620 +0.000 +339bps -1bps
10-year 4.600 +0.010 +360bps -1bps
Poland
2-year 2.299 +0.010 +230bps +1bps
5-year 2.658 -0.003 +243bps -1bps
10-year 3.180 +0.055 +218bps +4bps
******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ******************
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank
Czech Rep 0.345 0.365 0.370 0.35
Hungary 2.240 2.330 2.410 2.14
Poland 2.290 2.170 2.160 2.64
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
