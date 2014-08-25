(Adds new prices, quotes) * Currencies, bonds, stocks rise on Draghi comments * Hungarian bonds may react later-trader By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Aug 25 Central European markets firmed up across the board on Monday, helped by expectations that the European Central Bank (ECB) may launch large-scale asset purchases. That speculation was triggered by comments made by ECB President Mario Draghi late on Friday. Poland's 10-year benchmark bond yield fell 11 basis points to 3.05 percent, approaching record lows. Traders said the region's bond markets tracked euro zone bonds as German , Spanish, Italian and Portuguese 10-year bond yields hit record lows. Polish rate cut expectations also supported bonds, after a string of economic data confirmed that the economy is recovering slowing, partly due to the impact of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. "We bet on euro zone Japanisation (low market interest rates) and expect ECB QE (quantitative easing). We are bullish on Polish bonds," mBank analysts said on Twitter. The reaction was muted in Hungary, where yields dropped 1-3 basis points, with 10-year paper trading at 4.46 percent. Hungary's market is more reliant on foreign investors than Warsaw's but London markets are closed on Monday, a trader said, slowing trade in the region. "There may be more reaction tomorrow morning or as the U.S. opens today," the trader said. "Mainly long yields rally, and the prospect of a 100 billion forint offer at Wednesday's switch auction may contribute to the lukewarm reaction." Hungary's central bank is expected to keep its 2.1 percent base rate on hold at its meeting on Tuesday for the first time after 24 successive cuts. Poland's zloty led a firming of the region's currencies, gaining 0.3 percent against the euro, while the forint firmed 0.1 percent. The Czech crown and the Romanian leu gained 0.2 percent. UniCredit Tiriac analyst Mihai Patrulescu said the leu was helped by a large amount of short positions in the market and end-of-month tax payments by Romanian companies. Slovenia's 10-year bond yield was bid at 2.82 percent, the lowest since the country joined the euro zone in 2007, and down 12 basis points from Friday, ahead of a parliamentary vote later on Monday which is expected to confirm law professor and political novice Miro Cerar as prime minister. OTP REBOUNDS Equities mostly firmed in the region, led by a 0.8 percent rise in Prague's main stock index as the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, which weighed on regional asset prices earlier this month, did not escalate further at the week-end. Budapest's main stock index firmed by 0.6 percent, helped by a rise in shares of OTP, a bank with business in both Russia and Ukraine, which plunged 3 percent just before Friday's close. The stock traded at 4,093 forints, up 1.6 percent. "I have no explanation for either the fall or the rebound... OTP shares have become highly speculative recently," one Budapest-based equities trader said. "It can move anywhere between 3,800 and 4,200 forints, and after we see how the government package (which will boost the costs of Hungarian banks this year) unfolds, it may rise above those levels," the trader said. A Hungarian court on Friday rejected a lawsuit brought by a small savings bank to challenge a new law mandating refunds to loan clients. The court postponed a decision about a similar lawsuit brought by KBC unit K&H on Monday. The refunds could cause a cost of about 900 billion forints ($3.8 billion) to the Hungarian banking sector and the conversion of foreign currency loans into forints, planned by the government for late this year, could cause further costs. * * **************** CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1456 CET ************ ************************* CURRENCIES ************************* Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2014 Czech crown 27.825 27.882 +0.20% -1.77% Hungary forint 313.080 313.270 +0.06% -5.15% Polish zloty 4.178 4.191 +0.31% -0.68% Romanian leu 4.394 4.401 +0.15% +1.50% Croatian kuna 7.630 7.629 -0.01% -0.16% Serbian dinar 117.600 117.660 +0.05% -2.64% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET **************************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2014 Prague 994.47 986.53 +0.80% +0.77% Budapest 17902.64 17802.52 +0.56% -2.35% Warsaw 2451.92 2439.03 +0.53% +1.98% Bucharest 7042.92 7039.43 +0.05% +8.72% Ljubljana 827.78 818.46 +1.14% +29.14% Zagreb 1855.56 1866.63 -0.59% +4.22% Belgrade 625.00 622.98 +0.32% +13.31% Sofia 550.98 553.79 -0.51% +12.13% ***************************** BONDS ************************** Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year 0.186 +0.025 +022bps +7bps 5-year 0.509 -0.022 +033bps +2bps 10-year 1.288 -0.087 +035bps -4bps Hungary 3-year 3.270 +0.010 +330bps +5bps 5-year 3.580 -0.010 +340bps +3bps 10-year 4.570 +0.020 +363bps +7bps Poland 2-year 2.255 -0.020 +229bps +3bps 5-year 2.577 -0.104 +240bps -6bps 10-year 3.076 -0.071 +214bps -3bps ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ****************** 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.350 0.360 0.360 0.35 Hungary 2.240 2.320 2.400 2.14 Poland 2.230 2.110 2.110 2.63 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Additionalo reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest and Marja Novak in Ljubljana; Editing by Toby Chopra)