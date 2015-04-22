* Magyar Telekom bounces after big fall on dashed tax-cut hope * Regional growth outlook overshadows risks * Currencies retreat but stay strong By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, April 22 Central European shares rose on Wednesday as optimism over regional growth outweighed concerns that governments may relax fiscal policy to shore up their popularity before elections in coming months. Deutsche Telekom unit Magyar Telekom led the gainers, rising 1.25 percent by 0749 GMT after plunging 5 percent in the previous session after Hungary's government crushed hopes for a cut in a hefty windfall tax on the telecom sector. Instead, it plans to lower personal income and value added taxes next year in measures that may help the ruling Fidesz party reverse a drop in its popularity before 2018 elections. The Budapest Stock Exchange's main index edged up 0.2 percent. The benchmark has surged 33 percent this year. Expectations that Hungary will cut one of the highest banking taxes in the region, helped OTP Bank lead the gainers. Central European growth of around 3 percent, relatively high debt yields and a spillover of demand from the European Central Bank's bond buying has boosted regional stock markets for months. However, with Poland holding general elections in October and Romania next year, investors are keeping a close eye on risks stemming from a possible loosening of fiscal policies in the region. Poland, Romania and Hungary are expected to run budget deficits below the EU threshold of 3 percent of economic output in the next few years even though Poland may unfreeze public sector wages and Romania plans a big cut in value-added taxes. Credit rating agency Moody's said in a note dated April 21 that the region's positive macroeconomic trends and resilience to external shocks were supportive to its companies. "Positive economic growth dynamics are also providing good conditions for local financial markets," it said. Some of the region's currencies are hover near multi-year highs, pushing central banks towards loosening monetary policy. The National Bank of Hungary cut its base rate by 15 basis points to 1.8 percent on Tuesday. Regional currencies retreated slightly on Wednesday. The forint shed 0.2 percent against the euro and the zloty eased 0.1 percent to 3.996. "The current levels may justify some profit taking, but next pieces of good (Polish economic) data may cause the zloty to move further down to 3.95 per euro," Bank BPH currency dealer Marek Cherubin said. * * **************** CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 0949 CET ************ ************************* CURRENCIES ************************* Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2015 Czech crown 27.453 27.442 -0.04% +0.72% Hungary forint 299.400 298.715 -0.23% +5.70% Polish zloty 3.996 3.993 -0.09% +7.24% Romanian leu 4.435 4.438 +0.06% +1.03% Croatian kuna 7.576 7.577 +0.01% +1.04% Serbian dinar 120.070 120.060 -0.01% +1.07% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET **************************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2015 Prague 1052.19 1056.79 -0.44% +10.57% Budapest 21936.17 21903.37 +0.15% +32.79% Warsaw 2513.09 2509.50 +0.14% +8.18% Bucharest 7514.03 7503.56 +0.14% +8.90% Ljubljana 818.27 817.58 +0.08% +4.97% Zagreb 1736.63 1733.24 +0.20% -0.21% Sofia 497.46 497.58 -0.02% -5.04% ***************************** BONDS ************************** Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year -0.10 -0.090 +016bps -9bps 5-year 0.026 +0.021 +017bps +3bps 10-year 0.376 +0.005 +028bps +1bps Hungary 3-year 2.220 +0.020 +246bps +2bps 5-year 2.740 +0.000 +288bps +0bps 10-year 3.360 +0.115 +327bps +12bps Poland 2-year 1.652 +0.000 +192bps +0bps 5-year 2.043 +0.033 +219bps +4bps 10-year 2.397 +0.000 +230bps +1bps ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ****************** 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.400 0.210 0.270 0.31 Hungary 1.750 1.760 1.660 1.82 Poland 1.635 1.600 1.615 1.65 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Additional reporting by Robert Mueller in Prague; Editing by Louise Ireland)