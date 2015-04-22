* Assets retreat but prospects remain strong * Magyar Telekom bounces after big fall on dashed tax-cut hope * Regional growth outlook overshadows fiscal risks (Recasts with a deepening of losses on concerns over Greece) By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, April 22 The forint led a fall of Central European assets on Wednesday as concerns over Greece's debt crisis weighed on European markets. But Magyar Telekom shares bucked the trend as optimism over the region's economic growth underpinned markets. Greece will not present reforms by Friday's meeting of euro zone finance ministers, but it should be able to stay solvent until June, a Eurogroup spokesman said. The forint eased 0.7 percent against the euro by 1320 GMT to 300.85, a day after the National Bank of Hungary cut its base rate by 15 basis points as some central banks in the region try to curb their currencies' rise. The zloty eased a quarter of a percent. The leu , after lagging behind its regional peers in the past weeks, regained some ground, firming 0.3 percent. Government bond yields in the region rose by a few basis points and equities prices mostly dropped. A 2 percent rebound of Magyar Telekom shares helped the Budapest's Stock Exchange's main index, which has gained some 33 percent since the end of 2014, stay positive. The shares of the Deutsche Telekom unit bounced back from Tuesday's 5 percent plunge after Hungary's government crushed hopes for a cut in a hefty windfall tax on the telecom sector. Instead, it plans to lower the personal income tax and value added tax on pork next year in measures that may help the ruling Fidesz party reverse a drop in its popularity before 2018 elections. Central European growth of around 3 percent, relatively high debt yields and a spillover of demand from the European Central Bank's bond buying has boosted regional stock markets for months. However, with Poland holding general elections in October and Romania next year, investors are keeping a close eye on risks stemming from a possible loosening of fiscal policies in the region. Poland, Romania and Hungary are expected to run budget deficits below the EU threshold of 3 percent of economic output in the next few years, even though Poland may unfreeze public sector wages and Romania plans a big cut in value-added taxes. Credit rating agency Moody's said in a note dated April 21 that the region's positive macroeconomic trends and resilience to external shocks were supportive to its companies. "Positive economic growth dynamics are also providing good conditions for local financial markets," it said. * * **************** CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1520 CET ************ ************************* CURRENCIES ************************* Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2015 Czech crown 27.439 27.442 +0.01% +0.78% Hungary forint 300.850 298.715 -0.71% +5.19% Polish zloty 4.002 3.993 -0.24% +7.08% Romanian leu 4.424 4.438 +0.30% +1.28% Croatian kuna 7.573 7.577 +0.05% +1.08% Serbian dinar 120.350 120.060 -0.24% +0.83% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET **************************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2015 Prague 1044.03 1056.79 -1.21% +09.71% Budapest 21937.05 21903.37 +0.15% +32.80% Warsaw 2518.81 2509.50 +0.37% +8.43% Bucharest 7463.31 7503.56 -0.54% +8.17% Ljubljana 816.53 817.58 -0.13% +4.75% Zagreb 1733.85 1733.24 +0.04% -0.36% Belgrade 726.54 726.02 +0.07% +10.76% Sofia 499.13 497.58 +0.31% -4.72% ***************************** BONDS ************************** Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year 0.051 +0.067 +031bps +6bps 5-year 0.047 +0.042 +017bps +3bps 10-year 0.416 +0.045 +030bps +4bps Hungary 3-year 2.240 +0.040 +247bps +3bps 5-year 2.770 +0.030 +290bps +2bps 10-year 3.370 +0.125 +326bps +12bps Poland 2-year 1.657 +0.000 +192bps +0bps 5-year 2.056 +0.046 +218bps +3bps 10-year 2.419 +0.051 +231bps +4bps ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ****************** 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.400 0.210 0.270 0.31 Hungary 1.750 1.760 1.660 1.74 Poland 1.650 1.590 1.590 1.65 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest/Robert Mueller in Prague; Editing by Louise Ireland)