By Gergely Szakacs
BUDAPEST, July 23 Polish stocks
recouped some of their losses but still hovered near
two-year-lows after net profit at refiner PKN Orlen
disappointed, while the volatile forint eased amid low volumes
despite strong demand at Hungary's bond auctions.
PKN Orlen reported net profit of 1.37 billion zlotys ($364
million), below analysts' average forecast of 1.89 billion
zlotys in a Reuters poll.
"PKN's results were below expectations and they bring losses
together with pessimistic news from international markets," said
an equity trader at Wood&Co., Grzegorz Skowronski.
"(But we are also affected) by recurring political comments
on the banking sector, and falls in copper miner KGHM's
shares," he added.
Shares of PKN Orlen were 6 percent lower at 1309 GMT, but
the main Warsaw market index rebounded and was 0.6
percent higher. The Warsaw bourse has underperformed regional
stock markets this year, falling over 5 percent, partly on
government policies that are seen hurting the financial sector.
Romania and Hungary sold government bonds at tenders on
Thursday with the Hungarian auction attracting strong demand.
"The auctions were snapped up but since then we have seen
some selling in bonds and yields moved a few basis points higher
compared to average auction yields," a fixed income trader said.
The Hungarian central bank offered 3-year and 5-year
interest rate swaps to commercial banks on Thursday, to
encourage banks to buy more government debt.
Most regional currencies were stable but the Polish zloty
and the forint, the region's most liquid
currencies, underperformed.
The forint, which surged to a two-month-high on Tuesday
after the central bank announced it would halt rate cuts, shed
0.6 percent, testing a resistance level at 310 to the euro in
illiquid trade.
"Despite the end of rate cuts, loose monetary conditions
prevail, and today the plan to convert car loans into forints
was again raised," Akos Kuti, an analyst at brokerage Equilor
said, citing possible reasons for the forint's weakening.
Erste Bank said in a note that after a significant forint
rise "it was time to open positions speculating on the weakening
of the forint again, using the lower yield premium and the fact
that markets assigned too much significance to the end of the
rate cut cycle."
The zloty eased 0.3 percent.
Dealers in Warsaw said investors were shifting their focus
from prospects of a rise in U.S. rates to the euro zone monetary
outlook.
The Czech crown crept closer to an official cap of
"close to" 27 versus the euro despite comments from a central
banker that its gains have become an anti-inflationary factor
and could lead to extending the use of the bank's weak crown
policy.
The euro was supported at the level of 27.03, a level where
it got to on Friday when the central bank (CNB) stepped into the
market for the first time since setting the cap in 2013 to
prevent more firming.
The central bank said on Thursday it was standard policy not
to comment on whether it was active in the market but some
traders suspected it was.
"Looking at the price action it would appear to me that CNB
are (in the market) The market has wanted to sell (euro) today,
a lot was sold at 27.03," one trader in London said.
* *
**************** CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1449 CET ************
************************* CURRENCIES *************************
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close change in 2015
Czech crown 27.031 27.045 +0.05% +2.30%
Hungary forint 309.900 308.010 -0.61% +2.12%
Polish zloty 4.125 4.113 -0.29% +3.90%
Romanian leu 4.423 4.419 -0.07% +1.32%
Croatian kuna 7.582 7.584 +0.02% +0.96%
Serbian dinar 120.200 120.060 -0.12% +0.96%
Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET
**************************** STOCKS **************************
Latest Previous Daily Change
close change in 2015
Prague 1035.59 1036.43 -0.08% +8.83%
Budapest 22362.18 22374.16 -0.05% +35.37%
Warsaw 2199.24 2185.83 +0.61% -5.33%
Bucharest 7529.26 7533.05 -0.05% +09.12%
Ljubljana 742.94 740.38 +0.35% -4.70%
Zagreb 1792.23 1787.46 +0.27% +2.99%
Belgrade 656.85 657.04 -0.03% +0.14%
Sofia 479.52 481.99 -0.51% -8.46%
******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ******************
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank
Czech Rep 0.270 0.260 0.250 0.00
Hungary 1.410 1.460 1.530 1.36
Poland 1.685 1.630 1.630 1.72
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Luiza Ilie in Bucharest,
Sujata Rao in London and Jakub Iglewski and Jan Pytalski in
Warsaw; Writing by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than; Editing
by Alison Williams)