By Krisztina Than and Jakub Iglewski
BUDAPEST, July 24 Polish stocks were
headed for their worst weekly drop since March 2014, with copper
miner KGHM shedding 4 percent on concern it would have
to invest in a fund created to rescue Poland's ailing coal
mines.
Commodity-company shares also underperformed on worries
about global growth. Polish banks and state-owned companies have
plunged this week on concern the autumn parliamentary election
will lead to policy measures that could hurt their profits.
The conservative opposition Law and Justice party, which has
a lead in opinion polls now, is seen as less business-friendly
than the governing Civic Platform.
The Warsaw bourse has underperformed regional stock markets
this year, falling 5.4 percent, partly on policies that are seen
hurting the financial sector.
Meanwhile, the Budapest stock exchange's main index
has gained more than 35 percent this year as the Hungarian
government softened its stance on banks after years of heavy
windfall taxes.
"There is a broad sell-off in commodity stocks but the local
news is also a drag ... Investors are afraid that KGHM will be
forced to invest in the coal sector," said Michal Krajczewski,
an analyst at BGZ BNP Paribas's equity brokerage in Warsaw.
Most regional currencies were stable, but the Hungarian
forint, one of the region's most liquid currencies,
rose 0.3 percent by 0751 GMT. It had weakened to more than 311
after the open but later firmed to 309.65, tracking other
emerging market currencies.
Akos Kuti, an analyst at brokerage Equilor, said the
forint's gains may have been caused by hopes the European
Central Bank will maintain its bond-buying programme, after
fresh euro zone PMI data signalled business activity was less
secure than expected.
"(There are hopes) that the money-pump will continue, this
drives regional and emerging currencies," Kuti said.
The Czech crown eased a notch to 27.055 but was
still close to an official cap of "close to" 27 against the euro
despite comments from a central banker that its gains have
become an anti-inflationary factor and could lead to extending
the use of the bank's weak crown policy.
The euro was supported at 27.03 crowns on Thursday, a level
it got to last week when the central bank stepped into the
market for the first time since setting the cap in 2013 to
prevent more firming.
The central bank said on Thursday it was standard policy not
to comment on whether it was active in the market, but some
traders suspected it was.
**************** CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 0951 CET ************
************************* CURRENCIES *************************
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close change in 2015
Czech crown 27.055 27.040 -0.06% +2.21%
Hungary forint 309.650 310.470 +0.26% +2.20%
Polish zloty 4.113 4.116 +0.07% +4.20%
Romanian leu 4.422 4.422 -0.01% +1.33%
Croatian kuna 7.579 7.584 +0.06% +1.00%
Serbian dinar 120.200 120.350 +0.12% +0.96%
Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET
**************************** STOCKS **************************
Latest Previous Daily Change
close change in 2015
Prague 1024.48 1029.93 -0.53% +7.66%
Budapest 22353.25 22315.45 +0.17% +35.32%
Warsaw 2197.24 2200.84 -0.16% -5.42%
Bucharest 7546.46 7531.68 +0.20% +09.37%
Ljubljana 737.35 742.94 -0.75% -5.41%
Zagreb 1790.97 1789.27 +0.10% +2.92%
Belgrade 0.00 656.85 +0.00% -100.0%
Sofia 476.09 479.35 -0.68% -09.12%
******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ******************
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank
Czech Rep 0.270 0.250 0.250 0.00
Hungary 1.415 1.480 1.560 1.36
Poland 1.680 1.640 1.640 1.72
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Jakub Iglewski in Warsaw;
Writing by Krisztina Than; Editing by Larry King)