(Updates with rebound in KGHM, retreat in zloty and forint) By Krisztina Than and Jakub Iglewski BUDAPEST, July 24 Shares in Polish copper miner KGHM rebounded as much as 2 percent after falling in recent days as bargain-hunting investors snapped up the battered stock. The zloty and the Hungarian forint both drifted lower. KGHM had lost about a fourth of its value over the past three months, pressured by falling commodity prices and concern it would have to invest in a fund to rescue Poland's ailing coal mines. Weakness in commodity-linked shares has compounded worries over Polish banks and state-owned companies. They have plunged this week on concern an autumn parliamentary election will lead to policy measures that could hurt their profits. "Someone is trying to make advantage of KGHM's share price after it suffered so many losses in the recent days ... But it must be only short-term trading," said Miroslaw Saj, an equity trader at BGZ BNP Paribas on Warsaw. "But in the longer term, the prospects for KGHM are weak, especially given the Chinese manufacturing slowdown and falling commodity prices." Polish stocks were headed for their worst weekly drop since March 2014. The benchmark WIG20 index has lost over 13 percent of its value since May. Poland's conservative opposition Law and Justice party, which has a lead in opinion polls now, is seen as less business-friendly than the governing Civic Platform. "Recent polls point to rising support for the main opposition party Law and Justice, which in our opinion presents a significantly looser fiscal policy approach than the governing party," Raiffeisen said in a note. "Consequently, investors have started to worry about developments in public finances which may in turn determine required risk premiums on the domestic government bond market." The zloty and the forint surrendered small gains posted in the morning to trade 0.3-0.2 percent weaker on the day. "The forint has firmed 11 units to the euro recently and Tuesday's announcement that the central bank would not cut rates further also added on to its gains," a Budapest-based currency dealer said. "This (retreat) is part of a normal correction. I do not expect any significant weakening, it may go up to 312, but then I would expect the forint to return to the 307-310 range next week." In contrast Warsaw, the Budapest stock exchange's main index has gained more than 35 percent this year as the Hungarian government softened its stance on banks after years of heavy windfall taxes. The Czech crown eased a notch to 27.049 but was still near an official cap of "close to" 27 against the euro, despite comments from a central banker that its gains have become an anti-inflationary factor and might lead to extending the use of the bank's weak crown policy. **************** CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1301 CET ************ ************************* CURRENCIES ************************* Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2015 Czech crown 27.049 27.040 -0.04% +2.23% Hungary forint 311.050 310.470 -0.19% +1.74% Polish zloty 4.128 4.116 -0.29% +3.83% Romanian leu 4.418 4.422 +0.08% +1.42% Croatian kuna 7.580 7.584 +0.05% +0.99% Serbian dinar 120.190 120.350 +0.13% +0.97% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET **************************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2015 Prague 1024.77 1029.93 -0.50% +7.69% Budapest 22415.10 22315.45 +0.45% +35.69% Warsaw 2194.53 2200.84 -0.29% -5.53% Bucharest 7537.70 7531.68 +0.08% +09.25% Ljubljana 742.27 742.94 -0.09% -4.78% Zagreb 1785.31 1789.27 -0.22% +2.59% Belgrade 653.60 656.85 -0.49% -0.36% Sofia 476.34 479.35 -0.63% -09.07% ***************************** BONDS ************************** Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year 0.006 -0.062 +023bps -6bps 5-year 0.188 +0.010 +041bps +1bps 10-year 1.027 -0.078 +122bps -8bps Hungary 3-year 2.180 +0.020 +210bps +4bps 5-year 2.780 +0.000 +270bps +2bps 10-year 3.580 -0.053 +350bps -4bps Poland 2-year 1.778 +0.000 +107bps +3bps 5-year 2.362 -0.069 +165bps -4bps 10-year 2.886 -0.044 +217bps -1bps ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ****************** 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.270 0.250 0.240 0.00 Hungary 1.415 1.480 1.560 1.35 Poland 1.695 1.660 1.640 1.72 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Jakub Iglewski and Bartosz Lada in Warsaw; Writing by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Larry King)