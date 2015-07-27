By Krisztina Than and Jakub Iglewski
BUDAPEST, July 27 Shares in Polish copper miner
KGHM surged as much as 9 percent and the zloty edged
higher after an opposition-sponsored motion to scrap a mining
tax, which also lifted battered Warsaw stocks from session lows.
State-controlled KGHM, Europe's No.2 copper producer, rose
to its highest level in almost a week after the main opposition
PiS party, which leads polls before an October election, tweeted
it had filed a motion to abolish the tax.
The levy has hurt KGHM's profits in recent years.
Polish stocks, central Europe's second-worst performers this
year with a loss of over 6 percent, inched off their session
lows after the news but were still down 0.5 percent on the day.
The zloty, the region's most liquid currency, also
rebounded, rising 0.3 percent and its gains helped boost the
Hungarian forint, which firmed 0.4 percent to the
euro, both recovering from early falls.
Other regional currencies started the week on a weaker
footing, with investors cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's meeting later in the week. A plunge in Chinese stocks
has also weighed on sentiment with all regional bourses in the
red.
The forint has been under pressure since the central bank
said on July 21 that it had ended its rate-cutting cycle, and
foreigners' holdings of forint-denominated government bonds have
also been decreasing.
"The forint-denominated stock (held by foreigners) has
dropped as expectations for further cuts are no longer bringing
fresh flows (into bonds) from abroad," said Gergely Palffy, an
analyst at Raiffeisen in Budapest.
He said increased domestic demand for government paper
largely offset the drop in foreign demand, which was in line
with the central bank's goal of cutting reliance on foreign
financing and boosting domestic banks' holdings of Hungarian
government bonds.
One trader said Hungarian yields inched about 3 basis points
higher in a very slow market.
Dealers said the focus in the region was shifting from
domestic factors to a decision and statement from the Fed on
Wednesday with investors eyeing signals about the timing of an
expected interest rate hike.
The Fed meeting and the first estimate of U.S.
second-quarter growth will be watched closely, with markets able
for the first time in months to look beyond Greece's debt
struggle.
**************** CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1417 CET ************
************************* CURRENCIES *************************
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close change in 2015
Czech crown 27.027 27.035 +0.03% +2.31%
Hungary forint 310.100 311.480 +0.45% +2.05%
Polish zloty 4.131 4.146 +0.34% +3.73%
Romanian leu 4.418 4.421 +0.08% +1.43%
Croatian kuna 7.598 7.585 -0.17% +0.75%
Serbian dinar 120.250 120.280 +0.02% +0.91%
Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET
**************************** STOCKS **************************
Latest Previous Daily Change
close change in 2015
Prague 1025.80 1030.83 -0.49% +7.80%
Budapest 22170.60 22384.05 -0.95% +34.21%
Warsaw 2176.54 2187.67 -0.51% -6.31%
Bucharest 7502.75 7536.99 -0.45% +8.74%
Ljubljana 739.98 742.27 -0.31% -5.07%
Zagreb 1782.05 1786.70 -0.26% +2.40%
Belgrade 652.56 655.21 -0.40% -0.51%
Sofia 474.53 476.44 -0.40% -9.41%
***************************** BONDS **************************
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs Bund change in
Czech Republic spread
2-year 0.000 -0.006 +022bps -1bps
5-year 0.188 +0.000 +041bps +0bps
10-year 0.964 -0.063 +116bps -6bps
Hungary
3-year 2.210 +0.030 +214bps +4bps
5-year 2.820 +0.000 +275bps +1bps
10-year 3.650 -0.013 +358bps +0bps
Poland
2-year 1.775 +0.000 +110bps +3bps
5-year 2.344 +0.000 +167bps +3bps
10-year 2.866 -0.005 +219bps +2bps
******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ******************
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank
Czech Rep 0.270 0.250 0.240 0.00
Hungary 1.425 1.470 1.550 1.36
Poland 1.688 1.653 1.658 1.72
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Jakub Iglewski in
Warsaw; Writing by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)