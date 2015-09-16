By Jason Hovet and Robert Muller
PRAGUE, Sept 16 Central European currencies held
onto gains on Wednesday, with Poland's zloty at its strongest in
more than three weeks against the euro, before a Federal Reserve
meeting that may raise U.S. interest rates for the first time in
almost a decade.
A rate hike in the United States would make assets in the
European Union's emerging markets less attractive.
The zloty gained on Tuesday and was steady on
Wednesday, bidding 0.04 percent down at 4.20 to the euro.
Analysts at Bank Pekao said it was likely to stick around that
level until the Fed meeting ends on Thursday.
"In case Fed becomes more hawkish, the zloty might pare
gains and go back to its consolidation range of 4.20 to 4.24 to
the euro," they said in a note.
Bonds, meanwhile, remained under pressure. Pekao said "the
target for the 10-year (Polish) benchmark are levels above 3.05
percent". The paper was quoted at 3.029 percent on Wednesday.
Dealers said liquidity was low as the market braced for the
outcome of the Fed meeting. "People are just waiting to see the
Fed decision," a bond dealer based in Budapest said.
The Hungarian forint was 0.05 percent up, while
the Romanian leu was 0.2 percent weaker. The Czech
crown gained 0.1 percent.
The Czech central bank board member Jiri Rusnok said late on
Tuesday he needed to see inflation overshooting the bank's 2
percent target in its policy forecasts before he would consider
ending the bank's weak-crown policy, which has put a cap on the
currency's gains. Czech annual inflation slowed
to 0.3 percent in August.
On stocks, markets were mixed, with Warsaw up 0.2
percent. Prague lost 0.2 percent, led lower by central
Europe's largest listed utility, CEZ, falling 3.3
percent, the most in almost a month, after a Goldman Sachs
downgrade.
**************** CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1003 CET ************
************************* CURRENCIES *************************
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close change in 2015
Czech crown 27.080 27.093 +0.05% +2.11%
Hungary forint 312.050 312.160 +0.04% +1.42%
Polish zloty 4.201 4.199 -0.03% +2.03%
Romanian leu 4.424 4.417 -0.16% +1.28%
Croatian kuna 7.583 7.562 -0.28% +0.95%
Serbian dinar 120.150 120.300 +0.12% +1.00%
Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET
**************************** STOCKS **************************
Latest Previous Daily Change
close change in 2015
Prague 1000.36 1001.30 -0.09% +5.13%
Budapest 21159.94 21126.96 +0.16% +28.09%
Warsaw 2191.30 2185.88 +0.25% -5.67%
Bucharest 7138.54 7107.93 +0.43% +3.46%
Ljubljana 667.40 673.98 -0.98% -14.39%
Zagreb 1722.94 1726.16 -0.19% -0.99%
Belgrade 619.17 621.37 -0.35% -5.60%
Sofia 447.81 449.87 -0.46% -14.51%
***************************** BONDS **************************
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs Bund change in
Czech Republic spread
2-year -0.31 +0.012 -008bps +1bps
5-year 0.064 -0.024 +029bps -2bps
10-year 0.812 +0.010 +098bps +1bps
Hungary
3-year 1.850 +0.019 +178bps +2bps
5-year 2.620 +0.000 +255bps +0bps
10-year 3.620 +0.036 +355bps +4bps
Poland
2-year 1.853 +0.000 +111bps +0bps
5-year 2.541 +0.000 +180bps +0bps
10-year 3.029 +0.000 +229bps +0bps
******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ******************
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank
Czech Rep 0.400 0.230 0.200 0.00
Hungary 1.370 1.390 1.390 1.36
Poland 1.705 1.630 1.620 1.72
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
(Reporting by CEE bureaus, editing by Larry King)