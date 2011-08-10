(Adds stocks, Polish PM, updates prices)
* Currencies weaken vs euro, stocks fall on euro zone worries
* Hungarian shares plunge, OTP Bank suspended on slide
* Govt bond yields fall at Polish, Czech auctions
* Hungary cbank says rates need to stay on hold for extended time
By Marcin Goettig and Luiza Ilie
WARSAW/BUCHAREST, Aug 10 Hungarian stocks plunged on Wednesday
following rising concern over stability in the euro zone and a widening global
risk selloff caused emerging European currencies to back earlier-won gains.
The euro, emerging Europe's reference currency, slumped against the dollar
on worries that France could be the next AAA-rated country to be downgraded
after the U.S. was cut earlier this month. and
The concerns overweighed a pledge by the U.S. Federal Reserve to keep
interest rates near zero for two more years that had sparked a rebound in
riskier assets earlier in the day.
By 1440 GMT, the Polish zloty had lost 0.6 percent to the euro.
The Romanian leu was down 0.2 percent. The safe-haven Czech crown
ticked 0.1 percent higher, while the Hungarian forint, which led gains
in the region earlier on Wednesday, was flat.
Shares were in the red across the region -- with banks leaning hard on
indices -- with the exception of Bucharest's illiquid blue chip index .
The dive was sharpest in Hungary, where the bourse dropped 6.5 percent
on the day and shares in OTP Bank were briefly suspended from trade
after falling 10 percent.
"This is not speciafically OTP, Polish banks fell 4-5 percent as well," said
Akos Kuti, equity analyst at EquilorInvestments in Budapest. "True, OTP is an
underperformer, but the Poles, the Turkish and Russians -- all emerging markets
-- are falling and Western European (stock) markets are catching up."
The Swiss franc stayed on course to scale parity against the euro due to
concerns about U.S. and euro zone debt and worries about global growth.
The Swiss National Bank said on Wednesday it would significantly boost Swiss
franc supply in the coming days to counter a new jump in the safe-haven
currency, but stopped short of direct intervention, which traders said would do
little to curb its strength.
The Hungarian forint and Polish zloty edged off record lows against the
Swiss unit. A more than 20 percent gain in the franc against both currencies
since April has put pressure on Poland and Hungary by causing a spike in
payments for tens of thousands of consumers and companies who have taken out
loans in the Swiss unit.
"CHF/HUF has failed to retrace meaningfully from its recent highs and
continues to hover around 260 - well above the 'worst-case scenario' level of
245 for 2011 for the bank stress tests," BNP Paribas said.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said one had to accept the Polish
government had no influence on the Swiss franc exchange rate and urged other
European leaders to finalise their works on upgrading the euro zone's stability
fund.
Hungarian central bank minutes released on Wednesday also showed
policymakers agreed at a July meeting that interest rates needed to stay at 6
percent for an extended period and showcased rising concerns at the bank over
spillover from an escalating euro zone debt crisis.
DEBT MARKETS HOLD UP WELL
While currencies lost steam and shares fell, yields fell at government debt
tenders in Poland and the Czech Republic, although demand for Czech paper --
viewed as among the safest in emerging Europe -- was muted.
The zloty was weighed down by investors increasingly worried that
weak global growth could potentially cause the country's central bank to cut
rates over the next two years.
Dealers said interest rate swaps and forward rate agreements
had begun to price in a rate cut in Poland over that time, although
bond investors had not followed suit.
On Wednesday, Poland sold all short- and medium-term bonds it offered with
yields falling from previous tenders, supported by limited supply and sound
economic fundamentals.
Central bank policymaker Elzbieta Chojna-Duch said factors that motivated
the 10-strong council to leave rates unchanged last month were still in place.
"Bond market investors do not believe in such a scenario (rate cuts) so far,
but in such times everything is possible," a Warsaw dealer said.
The Czech Finance Ministry sold a more than planned 7.085 billion crowns
($417.3 million) worth of 4.0 percent coupon bonds due in 2017 .
While the average yield fell to 2.877 percent, from 3.603 percent at auction
in April, reflecting Czech assets' safe-haven appeal, bids fell by 5 billion
crowns from the last auction.
--------------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT--------------------
Currency Latest Previous Local Local
close currency currency
change change
today in 2011
Czech crown 24.143 24.124 -0.08% +3.55%
Polish zloty 4.143 4.095 -1.16% -4.47%
Hungarian forint 274.6 274.78 +0.07% +1.23%
Croatian kuna 7.432 7.452 +0.27% -0.7%
Romanian leu 4.292 4.267 -0.58% -1.37%
Serbian dinar 102.35 104.49 +2.09% +3.49%
Yield Spreads
Czech treasury bonds <0#CZBMK=>
2-yr T-bond CZ2YT=RR +15 basis points to 72bps over bmk*
7-yr T-bond CZ7YT=RR +12 basis points to +117bps over bmk*
10-yr T-bond CZ9YT=RR +16 basis points to +130bps over bmk*
*Benchmark is German bond equivalent.
All data taken from Reuters at 1718 CET.
Currency percent change calculated from the daily domestic
close at 1600 GMT.
For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets:
All emerging market news
Spot FX rates
Eastern Europe spot FX Middle East spot FX
Asia spot FX Latin America spot FX
Other news and reports
World central bank news Economic Data Guide
Official rates Emerging Diary
Top events Diaries Diaries Index
(Editing by Michael Winfrey)