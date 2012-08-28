(Adds Hungary rate decision, Poland details, comment) * Forint falls more than 1 percent after cbank cuts rates * Polish cbank comments send zloty, yields lower * Leu rises after parliament draws line under political row By Sam Cage BUCHAREST, Aug 28 Hungary's forint fell more than 1 percent and bond yields dropped after a surprise quarter point interest rate cut on Tuesday, while the prospect of lower Polish borrowing costs pressured the zloty. The Hungarian central bank cut interest rates for the first time in more than two years to 6.75 percent to help a shrinking economy, still the highest in the European Union, in a move that may herald gradual monetary easing. Poland's central bank is discussing the possibility of cutting interest rates, Governor Marek Belka said, outlining a policy shift as domestic growth slows in the face of the euro zone debt crisis. That sent the zloty and debt yields lower. "We've immediately jumped above 280 (per euro). The market was definitely surprised by this move," a Budapest-based currency dealer said. "It will be interesting to see whether this is a one-off move or the start of an easing cycle." Hungary's policymakers are struggling to deal with a recession coupled with high inflation after tax hikes to plug the budget deficit and the decision was in line with positioning in local markets but in contrast with analysts' median forecast for steady rates. The relative strength of the forint -- which had risen 10 percent since the start of June -- left it space to weaken more and the currency shed 1.4 percent by 1229 GMT to bid at 281.5 per euro. The focus remains squarely on talks for a new International Monetary Fund aid deal to shore up investor confidence after years of unpredictable policy making and cut high credit costs. Analysts say only a deal, which most of them expect for around the end of 2012, could open the way for significant rate cuts. Hungarian government bonds extended gains after the rate cut, with yields on three- and five-year paper dropping by 3-4 basis points. Trade was thin, however, as investors were watching the hectic movements of the forint. "If the forint stays weaker than 280, yields will not continue to fall as in that case the market will not price in further rate cuts," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. In Poland, bonds yields fell by 2 basis points across the curve after Belka's comments and five-year paper traded at 4.39 percent, while the zloty slipped 0.6 percent. "This sort of rhetoric from him -- even if not backed up by the majority of the MPC -- will only further drive 'early' rate cut expectations by the market," said Nomura analyst Peter Attard Montalto. ROMANIA PRESIDENT RETURNS Elsewhere, the Romanian leu bucked the weakening trend in emerging European assets after parliament drew a line under a damaging row with the president. The leu rose 0.3 percent after parliament confirmed a Constitutional Court decision that President Traian Basescu -- a political opponent of the leftist government -- should return to office after suspension. The decision drew a line under a damaging row that sent the leu to a record low against the euro and raised the government's borrowing costs, though political stability will persist through a parliamentary election late this year and keep Romanian assets under pressure. That had already helped the leu regain 4 percent from a low hit earlier this month. "I think the return of Basescu was mostly priced in," said one Bucharest dealer. "It came back up in the evening when they secured the quorum (in parliament)." The Czech crown was flat and stock markets were mostly a touch lower across the region as the weak economic outlook and uncertainty over the European Central Bank's plans to contain the euro zone's debt crisis combined to put investors in a cautious mood. --------------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT-------------------- Currency Latest Previous Local Local close currency currency change change today in 2012 Czech crown 24.816 24.82 +0.02% +2.94% Polish zloty 4.105 4.08 -0.61% +8.76% Hungarian forint 281.5 277.54 -1.41% +11.76% Croatian kuna 7.486 7.484 -0.03% +0.4% Romanian leu 4.452 4.467 +0.34% -2.94% Serbian dinar 117.57 117.7 +0.11% -9.03% Yield Spreads Czech treasury bonds 2-yr T-bond CZ2YT=RR -3 basis points to 56bps over bmk* 7-yr T-bond CZ6YT=RR -3 basis points to +89bps over bmk* 10-yr T-bond CZ10YT=RR -8 basis points to +96bps over bmk* Polish treasury bonds 2-yr T-bond PL2YT=RR -2 basis points to +416bps over bmk* 5-yr T-bond PL5YT=RR -1 basis points to +404bps over bmk* 10-yr T-bond PL10YT=RR -1 basis points to +350bps over bmk* Hungarian treasury bonds 3-yr T-bond HU3YT=RR -18 basis points to +664bps over bmk* 5-yr T-bond HU5YT=RR -8 basis points to +667bps over bmk* 10-yr T-bond HU10YT=RR +5 basis points to +604bps over bmk* *Benchmark is German bond equivalent. All data taken from Reuters at 1429 CET. Currency percent change calculated from the daily domestic close at 1600 GMT. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: All emerging market news Spot FX rates Eastern Europe spot FX Middle East spot FX Asia spot FX Latin America spot FX Other news and reports: World central bank news Economic Data Guide Official rates Emerging Diary Top events Diaries Diaries Index