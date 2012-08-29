* Zloty, forint both shed about one percent
* Markets digest Tuesday's central bank rate cut in Hungary
* Investors eye Fed, ECB, in hope for cheap money outflows
(Adds Czech auction, Raiffeisen, new prices and comments)
By Dagmara Leszkowicz and Sandor Peto
WARSAW/BUDAPEST, Aug 29 The zloty and forint hit
one-month lows against the euro on Wednesday, with the Hungarian
unit under pressure after its central bank cut interest rates on
Tuesday, while the possible expiry of option deals at the end of
the month hurt Polish currency.
Asset prices in the European Union's emerging markets were
generally weaker due to concern that central banks in the U.S.
and the European Central Bank will resist pressure to pump cheap
money into markets in the coming months.
The zloty, the region's most liquid currency, fell
1.1 percent versus the euro to 4.158 by 1416 GMT, after weeks of
gradual strengthening.
"Most likely it was an expiration of foreign exchange
options, and this sharp move has additionally driven stop losses
that pushed the zloty down," said Marcin Turkiewicz, chief FX
dealer at BRE bank in Warsaw.
"I think if the world does not fall apart, the zloty should
trim some of its losses and return to 4.1250-4.1300 in coming
days."
The forint shed 1 percent against the euro. It was
bid at 283.82, after rebounding from a support line at 284, but
dealers did not rule out further losses.
Hungary's central bank cut rates by 25 basis points on
Tuesday to 6.75 percent to help the contracting economy, its
first cut for over two years, matching market expectations but
contrasting with analysts' forecasts for no change.
Its seven-member board has been seen as deeply divided
between four appointed since Prime Minister Viktor Orban came to
power and three -- the governor and his two deputies -- who
joined earlier.
"If investors come to the conclusion that there will be more
cuts, the forint could weaken further," one Budapest-based
currency dealer said.
Before Tuesday's central bank meeting, analysts projected a
fall in the bank's base rate to 6.5 percent by the end of the
year and 6 percent by end-2012, but some analysts do not rule
out a much quicker pace of monetary easing.
SLOWDOWN
Economic slowdown in the euro zone has weighed on output in
Central Europe as well. The Czech central bank cut its key rate
by 25 basis points in June to a record low of 0.5 percent and
the Polish bank may also consider easing in the coming months.
The euro zone debt crisis keeps the region's currencies
vulnerable, while likely shaky credit talks with the
International Monetary Fund can make the forint volatile.
Hungarian government bonds eased slightly. The yield on
3-year bonds rose 5 basis points to 6.75 percent.
The Czech crown shed 0.2 percent to the euro to
24.779.
Czech bond yields fell to record lows at an auction, but
foreign investors hungry for yield probably stayed away as the
yield on the 2021 bond fell to 2.136 percent from 2.316 percent
seen in a July 13 sale.
"(Foreign) investors have probably started to turn to
riskier assets," Komercni Banka trader Dalimil Vyskovsky said.
Romania's leu eased 0.4 percent to 4.468 and
Serbia's dinar shed 0.3 percent to 117.92.
Stocks across the region mostly fell, only Bucharest's main
index bucked the trend, rising some 0.1 percent.
The stocks of Austria's Raiffeisen Bank, a key
lender in Central Europe, fell more than 5 percent after it said
its profit more than halved in the second quarter.
