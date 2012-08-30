(Updates prices, adds comment) * Polish GDP data support case for rate cuts * Weak economies put monetary easing in focus across region * Forint, crown also fall; leu bucks trend By Sam Cage and Marcin Goettig BUCHAREST/WARSAW, Aug 30 The Polish zloty fell to a one-month low on Thursday, leading a drop in central European currencies, after data showed growth in the region's largest economy slowed sharply, coming in half a percentage point lower than expected. Poland's economy slowed to an annual 2.4 percent in the second quarter, hit by the euro zone's slide toward recession and domestic cuts in public spending that have taken the steam out of one of European Union's few remaining growth stories. The numbers immediately weakened the zloty, which fell for the third straight session, trading down 0.7 percent at 4.195 to the euro by 14.20 GMT. "The summer rally has gone a fairly long way and the data is coming in poorly. Today's Polish GDP figures call for policy easing... All this boils down to a profit taking," said Mats Olausson, currency strategist at SEB in Stockholm. "In the very near term we may see CEE currencies weakening further," Olausson said also, adding that prospects for stimulus from the ECB and the Fed should prevent any larger drop. Monetary easing is coming sharply into focus as central European economies slow with both Hungary and the Czech Republic in recession. The former cut rates this week and lower borrowing costs in the latter are now being priced in. Growth is now slowing in the only European Union country to have avoided recession since 2008 and the data fit with a turn in rhetoric on policy by central bank chief Marek Belka, who this week pointed to the need for cuts in interest rates. "We are seeing a drastic slowdown," said Ernest Pytlarczyk, economist at BRE Bank. "Because of this we can now expect rate cuts. We expect the first move in October." Hungary's forint also fell to a one-month low, dropping 0.6 percent to 285.33 per euro, after it was knocked by a surprise interest rate cut earlier in the week and bond yields were a touch lower. "Forward rate agreements still price in a small rate cut for September, although the likelihood is less than 50 percent," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. ZLOTY PULLS CROWN LOWER Hungarian Economy Minister Gyorgy Matolcsy, writing in a newspaper column, said it should eschew the euro for about two more decades and strengthen the economy its own way, underlining risks to emerging Europe from the crisis in its main trade and banking partner. "There is technical resistance at around 285 that seems rather strong. If the forint weakens past that level, then the next one I think must be around 290," a dealer said. "The weakening is due to the impact of (Tuesday's) rate cut and international sentiment has also worsened, with Asian shares falling." The Czech crown fell 0.5 percent to 24.913 per euro, pulled lower by the zloty and set to test the psychologically important level of 25 that it rallied past earlier this month. "It is now 'buy dips on EUR/CZK'," a Prague dealer said. Romania's leu bucked the weakening trend, rising 0.3 percent to move further away from all-time lows hit during the height of the country's political crisis. That has now eased, with President Traian Basescu's return to office after suspension easing some concerns over policy and Romania's International Monetary Fund-led aid deal. --------------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT-------------------- Currency Latest Previous Local Local close currency currency change change today in 2012 Czech crown 24.913 24.786 -0.51% +2.54% Polish zloty 4.195 4.168 -0.67% +6.43% Hungarian forint 285.33 283.6 -0.61% +10.26% Croatian kuna 7.466 7.47 +0.05% +0.67% Romanian leu 4.456 4.468 +0.27% -3.03% Serbian dinar 118.32 117.9 -0.35% -9.61% Yield Spreads Czech treasury bonds 2-yr T-bond CZ2YT=RR +2 basis points to 60bps over bmk* 7-yr T-bond CZ7YT=RR +4 basis points to +104bps over bmk* 10-yr T-bond CZ9YT=RR +7 basis points to +142bps over bmk* Polish treasury bonds 2-yr T-bond PL2YT=RR -5 basis points to +410bps over bmk* 5-yr T-bond PL5YT=RR +4 basis points to +406bps over bmk* 10-yr T-bond PL10YT=RR +8 basis points to +358bps over bmk* Hungarian treasury bonds 3-yr T-bond HU3YT=RR +4 basis points to +675bps over bmk* 5-yr T-bond HU5YT=RR +5 basis points to +672bps over bmk* 10-yr T-bond HU10YT=RR 0 basis points to +604bps over bmk* *Benchmark is German bond equivalent. 