* Polish GDP data support case for rate cuts
* Weak economies put monetary easing in focus across region
* Forint, crown also fall; leu bucks trend
By Sam Cage and Marcin Goettig
BUCHAREST/WARSAW, Aug 30 The Polish zloty fell
to a one-month low on Thursday, leading a drop in central
European currencies, after data showed growth in the region's
largest economy slowed sharply, coming in half a percentage
point lower than expected.
Poland's economy slowed to an annual 2.4 percent
in the second quarter, hit by the euro zone's slide toward
recession and domestic cuts in public spending that have taken
the steam out of one of European Union's few remaining growth
stories.
The numbers immediately weakened the zloty,
which fell for the third straight session, trading down 0.7
percent at 4.195 to the euro by 14.20 GMT.
"The summer rally has gone a fairly long way and the data is
coming in poorly. Today's Polish GDP figures call for policy
easing... All this boils down to a profit taking," said Mats
Olausson, currency strategist at SEB in Stockholm.
"In the very near term we may see CEE currencies weakening
further," Olausson said also, adding that prospects for stimulus
from the ECB and the Fed should prevent any larger drop.
Monetary easing is coming sharply into focus as central
European economies slow with both Hungary and the Czech Republic
in recession. The former cut rates this week and lower borrowing
costs in the latter are now being priced in.
Growth is now slowing in the only European Union country to
have avoided recession since 2008 and the data fit with a turn
in rhetoric on policy by central bank chief Marek Belka, who
this week pointed to the need for cuts in interest rates.
"We are seeing a drastic slowdown," said Ernest Pytlarczyk,
economist at BRE Bank. "Because of this we can now expect rate
cuts. We expect the first move in October."
Hungary's forint also fell to a one-month low,
dropping 0.6 percent to 285.33 per euro, after it was knocked by
a surprise interest rate cut earlier in the week and bond yields
were a touch lower.
"Forward rate agreements still price in a small rate cut for
September, although the likelihood is less than 50 percent," one
Budapest-based fixed income trader said.
ZLOTY PULLS CROWN LOWER
Hungarian Economy Minister Gyorgy Matolcsy, writing in a
newspaper column, said it should eschew the euro for about two
more decades and strengthen the economy its own way, underlining
risks to emerging Europe from the crisis in its main trade and
banking partner.
"There is technical resistance at around 285 that seems
rather strong. If the forint weakens past that level, then the
next one I think must be around 290," a dealer said.
"The weakening is due to the impact of (Tuesday's) rate cut
and international sentiment has also worsened, with Asian shares
falling."
The Czech crown fell 0.5 percent to 24.913 per
euro, pulled lower by the zloty and set to test the
psychologically important level of 25 that it rallied past
earlier this month.
"It is now 'buy dips on EUR/CZK'," a Prague dealer said.
Romania's leu bucked the weakening trend, rising
0.3 percent to move further away from all-time lows hit during
the height of the country's political crisis.
That has now eased, with President Traian Basescu's return
to office after suspension easing some concerns over policy and
Romania's International Monetary Fund-led aid deal.
