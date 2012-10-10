* Central European currencies a touch stronger in calm trade
* Romania's leu stronger on accelerating inflation
WARSAW, Oct 10 Central European currencies were
a touch stronger in early trade on Wednesday, recovering from
the recently sour investor sentiment that spread through the
markets after the IMF cut its global growth forecasts.
The International Monetary Fund said earlier in the week
that the global economic slowdown was worsening and it expected
growth in central and eastern Europe to more than halve
to 2.0 percent this year, and rise to only 2.6 percent in 2013.
Dealers said, however, that following weakness related to
the forecast, Wednesday's session was likely to be calmer.
"Things are relatively quiet in the region today, volatility
is at a low level," said Karol Zaluski, chief currency dealer at
ING Bank in Warsaw.
At 0747 GMT, the zloty, the Hungarian forint
and the Czech crown were 0.1 percent stronger against
the euro each.
Poland's zloty, the region's most liquid currency, has been
stable since the central bank surprised markets last Wednesday
and kept interest rates flat at 4.75 percent, defying
expectations that it would slash borrowing costs to help the
ailing economy.
Dealers ay investors need more clues on the rate outlook to
decide what direction the zloty should take.
The Romanian leu was up 0.2 percent, marking the
biggest change among the region's currencies on the back of
inflation accelerating above the central bank's target and
effectively reducing the scope for interest rates cuts needed by
the languishing economy.
The Serbian dinar could also stand out on Wednesday and
continue to its rise following the decision of its central bank
to increase borrowing costs on Tuesday.
Serbia's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate
by 25 basis points to 10.75 percent, surprising
some in the market who had expected rates to stay on hold and
underpinning the dinar currency.
--------------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT--------------------
Currency Latest Previous Local Local
close currency currency
change change
today in 2012
Czech crown 24.94 24.995 +0.22% +2.43%
Polish zloty 4.076 4.079 +0.07% +9.54%
Hungarian forint 283.3 283.36 +0.02% +11.05%
Croatian kuna 7.49 7.485 -0.07% +0.34%
Romanian leu 4.568 4.574 +0.13% -5.41%
Serbian dinar 114.63 114.57 -0.05% -6.7%
All data taken from Reuters at 0903 CET.
Currency percent change calculated from the daily domestic
close at 1600 GMT.
