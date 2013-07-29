(Recasts with Hungary, adds yields, updates prices) * OTP Bank shares fall 5 pct, drag on forint; yields rise * Budapest govt to start talks with banks on new FX loan plan * Crown steady ahead of central bank meeting on intervention BUCHAREST, July 29 Shares in Hungary's biggest lender OTP Bank plunged again on Monday, hurt by government plans to rewrite foreign currency mortgages which also pushed debt yields higher and the currency lower. The fall of more than 5 percent came after OTP said board member Peter Braoun had sold 200,000 shares in the bank on Friday at an average price of 4,555 forints ($20.28) per share, following a share sale earlier in July by its chief executive. The government in Budapest, which faces an election next year, unnerved markets this month when it said it wanted to phase out foreign currency mortgages, seeking to help struggling households but hurting banks in the process. Since Hungary's government announced its mortgage plan on July 16, OTP shares have fallen by roughly 17 percent, wiping about 200 billion forints ($890.64 million) off the bank's market capitalization. The bank took another hit when its chairman and CEO sold a big chunk of shares to finance his agricultural business. At 1405 GMT, OTP shares were down 5.1 percent from the previous session at 4,307 forints, helping knock Budapest's blue-chip index down 2 percent. "It is driven by uncertainty over what exactly the government plans to do with foreign currency mortgages," an equity trader said. The falls may also have been magnified by low summer trading volumes. The forint was down 0.5 percent on the day at 298.4, while 10-year bond yields rose 17 basis points. CZECH CBANK MEETING Elsewhere in the region, the Polish zloty was 0.3 percent stronger against the euro, while the Romanian leu fell 0.1 percent. The Czech crown was up 0.1 percent ahead of a central bank meeting later this week at which policymakers will discuss possible intervention to weaken the currency. Having cut interest rates to near zero, the Czech central bank has been debating whether to take further action to help the economy, which has not grown in two years. But all 16 analysts polled by Reuters last week expect the bank to decide against intervening when it meets on Thursday as it has succeeded so far in talking the crown down. A minority of policymakers strongly support doing more to weaken the crown. "The probability of interventions has increased, even if the potential effects of a weaker currency on domestic and foreign demand are ambiguous," UniCredit said in a research note. It said the cost to the central bank's credibility could be significant if it focused excessively on the exchange rate. CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1722 CET ************************** CURRENCIES ************************ Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2013 Czech crown 25.865 25.907 +0.16% -3.16% Hungarian forint 298.560 297.100 -0.49% -2.55% Polish zloty 4.216 4.228 +0.28% -3.37% Romanian leu 4.393 4.388 -0.11% +1.14% Croatian kuna 7.503 7.502 -0.02% +0.64% Serbian dinar 113.660 113.880 +0.19% -1.20% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1600 GMT **************************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2013 Prague 912.07 912.45 -0.04% -12.19% Budapest 18087.02 18467.76 -2.06% -0.47% Warsaw 2287.57 2291.10 -0.15% -11.44% Bucharest 5383.23 5380.97 +0.04% +4.54% ***************************** BONDS ************************** Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year 0.498 -0.004 +34bps -1bps 5-year 1.474 -0.020 +81bps -3bps 10-year 2.187 -0.007 +51bps -2bps Hungary 3-year 4.800 +0.120 +452bps +11bps 5-year 5.250 +0.120 +459bps +11bps 10-year 6.200 +0.170 +452bps +16bps Poland 2-year 2.800 +0.020 +264bps +2bps 5-year 3.330 0.000 +267bps -1bps 10-year 3.970 0.000 +229bps -1bps For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: All emerging market news Spot FX rates Eastern Europe spot FX Middle East spot FX Asia spot FX Latin America spot FX Other news and reports World central bank news Economic Data Guide Official rates Emerging Diary Top events Diaries Diaries Index (Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Writing by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Catherine Evans)