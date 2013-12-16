BUDAPEST, Dec 16 The shares of Hungary's biggest lender, OTP, neared two-month lows on Monday, before a court session to discuss what to do about the foreign-currency mortgages weighing on hundreds of thousands of borrowers in the country. The region's economies are struggling to emerge from recession or slowdowns, while in Hungary, deleveraging by the parent banks of the predominantly foreign-owned banking system and big taxes on banks have hindered the rebound. The Budapest Stock Exchange's main index firmed 0.6 percent despite OTP's half percent fall, as oil group MOL rose 1.7 percent after saying it has bought oil and gas projects in the North Sea. Other central European equities were mixed, and currencies moved sideways. Hungary's top court will hold a news conference at 1200 GMT after a meeting to discuss lawsuits against banks brought by troubled foreign-currency borrowers, whose costs have surged since 2008 due to the forint's slide. The president of the court said at the weekend that the court may not reach a final verdict on Monday. Legal experts have said the court is unlikely to deliver the kind of ruling that would cripple the mainly foreign-owned banks, which booked losses of about a billion euros in a previous foreign-currency repayment programme. But investors are closely watching the court's comments and decisions, which could also influence a new scheme to help forex borrowers that the government is planning before preparing for elections in April. Talk about new relief programmes could create a problem as a growing number of borrowers hold back from repaying their loans, hoping for further help from the state, some banks have said. But also there is a risk that the court ruling and the planned government measures could add to costs for the heavily taxed banking system. "Probably the court will not make a final decision, but still its ruling is in focus today. Everybody in the market is watching that," one Budapest-based currency dealer said. The far-right Jobbik party has tried to capitalise on the discontent among many borrowers. Without a definitive ruling, the issue may remain in the limelight for months, in the campaign period leading up to the elections. RATE CUTS SEEN The Hungarian forint and Serbia's dinar were flat against the euro in morning trade, and other Central European currencies also moved sideways. Hungary and Serbia's central banks are expected to cut interest rates at their meetings on Tuesday. Most central banks in the region have been cutting rates for two years to help their economies get out of recession. Investors are concerned that rate cuts could go too far in Hungary, where all of the central bank's rate setters were appointed under the current government and the 3.2 percent base rate is less than half of its levels last year. Low domestic demand and state-imposed utility price cuts in Hungary have pushed down inflation, leaving room for more monetary easing. But a cutback in U.S. monetary stimulus could trigger a sell-off in emerging markets, and Hungary could be hit hard if its interest rates are too low, making the forint vulnerable. The deputy CEO of Hungary's Government Debt Management Agency played down the risk of likely tapering by the Federal Reserve which also meets on Tuesday and Wednesday. "It can cause a temporary turbulence because if (investors) expect a yield rise in emerging market funds, that could cause a capital withdrawal from these funds..." he told private radio Jazzy. "But certainly this will be a temporary impact." In Poland, the shares of real estate developer GTC fell 3.3 percent after it said that it planned to raise its capital by 10 percent to get funds for debt reduction. "Dilution doesn't help the price," Millennium DM analyst Maciej Krefta said. "There is a fear that there might be a negative surprise at the end of the year in terms of downward asset revaluation," he added. CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1040 CET ************************** CURRENCIES ************************ Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2013 Czech crown 27.548 27.514 -0.12% -9.08% Hungarian forint 301.200 301.380 +0.06% -3.40% Polish zloty 4.177 4.178 0.00% -2.47% Romanian leu 4.452 4.451 -0.01% -0.19% Croatian kuna 7.626 7.625 -0.02% -0.98% Serbian dinar 114.760 114.750 -0.01% -2.14% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1700 GMT **************************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2013 Prague 955.52 955.78 -0.03% -8.01% Budapest 18537.44 18424.72 +0.61% +2.00% Warsaw 2432.31 2429.67 +0.11% -5.83% Bucharest 6289.83 6295.38 -0.09% +22.14% ***************************** BONDS ************************** Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year 0.101 -0.073 -15bps -8bps 5-year 0.825 -0.002 0bps -1bps 10-year 2.273 -0.002 +44bps -1bps ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ****************** 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.400 0.350 0.360 0.38 Hungary 2.960 3.020 3.140 3.17 Poland 2.675 2.705 2.800 2.65 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Writing by Sandor Peto; Editing by Hugh Lawson)