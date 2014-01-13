(Recasts with equities rise, leu surge) * Forint eases, Hungarian bonds firm on rate cut expectation * Leu rebounds after last week's fall on monetary easing By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Jan 13 The forint eased on Monday as traders anticipated further Hungarian interest rate cuts, bucking a rise in most Central European assets after investors reassessed the likely pace of change in U.S. monetary policy. Most of the region's equity markets rose after Friday's weak U.S. jobs figures, which prompted bets they would make the Federal Reserve more cautious about winding down the monetary stimulus that many investors have diverted into emerging markets. The forint shrugged off a bomb blast at a Budapest bank branch which dealers said was unlikely to herald more violence. The rising cost of once-popular foreign currency loans has prompted sporadic protests over recent years. The forint eased a shade against the euro, anticipating the central bank will cut its 3 percent base rate still further, after reducing it from 7 percent in 2012. These expectations helped Hungarian government bonds slightly extend last week's strong gains, with the 3-year benchmark yield continuing its record-low-breaking falls. It shed 2 basis points to 3.72 percent. "There is speculation about whether the central bank will cut rates by 20, 15 or only 10 basis points," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. "I would say a bigger cut is more likely as the international market sentiment is supportive." EQUITIES SURGE As risk appetite grows, analysts say the currency of Poland, the region's most robust economy, has the best prospects. Credit Agricole said in a note that Poland's improving growth outlook and good trade balance with other European Union members could keep the zloty immune to expectations for a rise in interest rates in developed markets. The zloty firmed 0.3 percent against the euro by 1520 GMT. The main equity indices of Warsaw and Budapest rose 1.4 percent, while Prague gained 1.9 percent. Polish government bonds firmed slightly. "One can see willingness to buy, as some shares are very beaten down," DM Millennium trader Jaroslaw Oldakowski said. "The banking sector looks good, and so do energy and oil stocks." Czech utility CEZ rose 3.7 percent, its biggest intraday gain since November. "It is up in line with other CEE utilities. There is better sentiment in the region," a Prague trader said. In Hungary, drug maker Richter shares rose 3.5 percent. The stock has firmed more than 10 percent since the company told Reuters last week that it planned to expand into four more countries in Latin America. The leu gained half a percent against the euro to 4.521, regaining almost all the ground which it lost after the Romanian central bank cut its main interest rate to a record low of 3.75 percent last week and in a surprise move lowered banks' minimum reserve requirements to help economic recovery. "This is a correction after last week's falls, also helped by last session's U.S. data," said one trader in Bucharest. "But I suspect that it will struggle a little to firm beyond 4.52 per euro." The dinar stabilised at around 115.2 against the euro after two days of euro selling by the central bank which keeps the currency in closely managed ranges. CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1620 CET ************************** CURRENCIES ************************ Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2014 Czech crown 27.346 27.403 +0.21% -0.05% Hungarian forint 298.490 298.330 -0.05% -0.51% Polish zloty 4.148 4.161 +0.32% +0.04% Romanian leu 4.521 4.541 +0.45% -1.34% Croatian kuna 7.627 7.619 -0.10% -0.12% Serbian dinar 115.240 115.150 -0.08% -0.64% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1700 GMT **************************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2014 Prague 1025.43 1009.36 +1.59% +3.90% Budapest 19338.56 19101.72 +1.24% +5.48% Warsaw 2361.65 2327.89 +1.45% -1.78% Bucharest 6572.20 6599.76 -0.42% +1.46% ***************************** BONDS ************************** Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year 0.132 -0.351 -6bps -35bps 5-year 0.982 -0.012 +18bps +1bps 10-year 2.521 -0.029 +70bps 0bps Hungary 3-year 3.720 -0.020 +340bps -1bps 5-year 4.400 -0.020 +360bps +1bps 10-year 5.430 -0.080 +361bps -6bps Poland 2-year 2.920 +0.010 +273bps +1bps 5-year 3.550 -0.020 +275bps +1bps 10-year 5.430 -0.030 +361bps -1bps ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ****************** 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.400 0.470 0.500 0.38 Hungary 2.760 2.780 2.900 2.99 Poland 2.720 2.730 2.870 2.7 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Writing by Sandor Peto; Editing by Alison Williams/Ruth Pitchford)