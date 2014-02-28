* Forint, zloty rise in thin trade * Gowing Ukraine tensions worries investors * Erste Bank loss drags Prague stock index lower (Adds Ukraine developments, new quotes, prices) By Gergely Szakacs and Marton Dunai BUDAPEST, Feb 28 Central European currencies edged up on Friday, with traders wary as emerging markets showed signs of weakness and tension rose in Ukraine. Hungary's forint gained a third of a percent by 1440 GMT. The Polish zloty followed with a quarter-percent rise. The Czech crown and the Romanian leu were flat. "It has been a quiet end of the week so far, but there are ominous signs," a dealer in Budapest said. "Disappointing data in South Africa, an ongoing scandal around the Turkish prime minister and of course the Ukraine. Emerging markets are like one country. Contagion is never too far off." Contagion from Ukraine is the latest setback for central European markets, which have been hit this year by risk aversion as the U.S. Federal Reserve began slowing its monetary stimulus. Tensions escalated in Ukraine on Friday as armed men seized two airports in the country's Crimea region. Ukraine accused Moscow of directing the attacks, a charge Russia denied. Ukraine's ousted president, Viktor Yanukovich, surfaced in Russia after a week on the run. In a press conference, he called the new Ukrainian leadership illegitimate and said he would continue to fight the "usurpation of power" by a "bunch of radicals". STOCKS GAIN Stock markets reversed Thursday's losses, rising by 1.6 percent during thin trading in Budapest and Warsaw . Shares in central Europe's biggest independent lender, OTP Bank gained 2 percent. But a steep fall in shares in Erste Bank, which is also listed in Prague, dragged stocks 1.1 percent lower in the Czech Republic after the lender reported a drop in net profit. Erste and energy company CEZ are the biggest listed companies on the Prague exchange. Data showed investments in Hungary rose by an annual 14.9 percent in the fourth quarter after a 9.8 percent increase in the third quarter, in a boon to central Europe's most indebted economy. "The favourable interest rate environment and the National Bank of Hungary's Funding for Growth Scheme have helped kick-start investments," the Economy Ministry said in a statement. Raiffeisen Bank analyst Zoltan Torok said the central bank programme, which provides cheap loans to companies via commercial banks, would probably give private-sector investments a further push in the coming quarters. The Romanian leu, which has been backed by central bank interventions, was a quarter of a percent firmer as markets watched whether President Traian Basescu approves the latest review of an IMF aid deal later on Friday. Basescu had previously refused to approve the review of the precautionary, 4 billion-euro aid deal because it included an additional tax on fuels and a government plan to support low income borrowers - policies he opposed. The finance ministry is also expected to unveil domestic debt issuance plans for March. Debt managers sold 1.93 billion lei ($586.91 million) of leu-denominated debt in February. CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1540 CET ************************** CURRENCIES ************************ Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2014 Czech crown 27.337 27.325 -0.04% -0.02% Hungarian forint 309.610 310.700 +0.35% -4.08% Polish zloty 4.157 4.167 +0.24% -0.18% Romanian leu 4.499 4.497 -0.05% -0.87% Croatian kuna 7.646 7.653 +0.09% -0.36% Serbian dinar 115.870 115.920 +0.04% -1.18% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1700 GMT **************************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2014 Prague 1003.39 1014.43 -1.09% +1.67% Budapest 17606.69 17376.42 +1.33% -3.97% Warsaw 2509.35 2467.90 +1.68% +4.37% Bucharest 6412.22 6374.54 +0.59% -1.01% ***************************** BONDS ************************** Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year 0.459 -0.294 +32bps -34bps 5-year 1.134 -0.038 +45bps -13bps 10-year 2.216 -0.090 +58bps -16bps Hungary 3-year 4.940 +0.010 +468bps -5bps 5-year 5.110 -0.020 +443bps -11bps 10-year 6.020 -0.020 +438bps -9bps Poland 2-year 2.990 -0.020 +286bps -6bps 5-year 3.650 -0.010 +297bps -10bps 10-year 4.350 -0.030 +271bps -10bps ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ****************** 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.440 0.460 0.470 0.37 Hungary 3.010 3.365 3.600 2.75 Poland 2.750 2.780 2.905 2.71 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** ($1 = 3.2884 Romanian leus) (Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Editing by Larry King)