* Forint, zloty rise in thin trade
* Gowing Ukraine tensions worries investors
* Erste Bank loss drags Prague stock index lower
By Gergely Szakacs and Marton Dunai
BUDAPEST, Feb 28 Central European currencies
edged up on Friday, with traders wary as emerging markets showed
signs of weakness and tension rose in Ukraine.
Hungary's forint gained a third of a percent by
1440 GMT. The Polish zloty followed with a
quarter-percent rise. The Czech crown and the Romanian
leu were flat.
"It has been a quiet end of the week so far, but there are
ominous signs," a dealer in Budapest said. "Disappointing data
in South Africa, an ongoing scandal around the Turkish prime
minister and of course the Ukraine. Emerging markets are like
one country. Contagion is never too far off."
Contagion from Ukraine is the latest setback for central
European markets, which have been hit this year by risk aversion
as the U.S. Federal Reserve began slowing its monetary stimulus.
Tensions escalated in Ukraine on Friday as armed men seized
two airports in the country's Crimea region. Ukraine accused
Moscow of directing the attacks, a charge Russia denied.
Ukraine's ousted president, Viktor Yanukovich, surfaced in
Russia after a week on the run. In a press conference, he called
the new Ukrainian leadership illegitimate and said he would
continue to fight the "usurpation of power" by a "bunch of
radicals".
STOCKS GAIN
Stock markets reversed Thursday's losses, rising by 1.6
percent during thin trading in Budapest and Warsaw
. Shares in central Europe's biggest independent lender,
OTP Bank gained 2 percent.
But a steep fall in shares in Erste Bank, which is
also listed in Prague, dragged stocks 1.1 percent lower in the
Czech Republic after the lender reported a drop in net
profit. Erste and energy company CEZ are the biggest listed
companies on the Prague exchange.
Data showed investments in Hungary rose by an annual 14.9
percent in the fourth quarter after a 9.8 percent increase in
the third quarter, in a boon to central Europe's most indebted
economy.
"The favourable interest rate environment and the National
Bank of Hungary's Funding for Growth Scheme have helped
kick-start investments," the Economy Ministry said in a
statement.
Raiffeisen Bank analyst Zoltan Torok said the central bank
programme, which provides cheap loans to companies via
commercial banks, would probably give private-sector investments
a further push in the coming quarters.
The Romanian leu, which has been backed by central
bank interventions, was a quarter of a percent firmer as markets
watched whether President Traian Basescu approves the latest
review of an IMF aid deal later on Friday.
Basescu had previously refused to approve the review of the
precautionary, 4 billion-euro aid deal because it included an
additional tax on fuels and a government plan to support low
income borrowers - policies he opposed.
The finance ministry is also expected to unveil domestic
debt issuance plans for March. Debt managers sold 1.93 billion
lei ($586.91 million) of leu-denominated debt in February.
CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1540 CET
************************** CURRENCIES ************************
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close change in 2014
Czech crown 27.337 27.325 -0.04% -0.02%
Hungarian forint 309.610 310.700 +0.35% -4.08%
Polish zloty 4.157 4.167 +0.24% -0.18%
Romanian leu 4.499 4.497 -0.05% -0.87%
Croatian kuna 7.646 7.653 +0.09% -0.36%
Serbian dinar 115.870 115.920 +0.04% -1.18%
Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1700 GMT
**************************** STOCKS **************************
Latest Previous Daily Change
close change in 2014
Prague 1003.39 1014.43 -1.09% +1.67%
Budapest 17606.69 17376.42 +1.33% -3.97%
Warsaw 2509.35 2467.90 +1.68% +4.37%
Bucharest 6412.22 6374.54 +0.59% -1.01%
***************************** BONDS **************************
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs Bund change in
Czech Republic spread
2-year 0.459 -0.294 +32bps -34bps
5-year 1.134 -0.038 +45bps -13bps
10-year 2.216 -0.090 +58bps -16bps
Hungary
3-year 4.940 +0.010 +468bps -5bps
5-year 5.110 -0.020 +443bps -11bps
10-year 6.020 -0.020 +438bps -9bps
Poland
2-year 2.990 -0.020 +286bps -6bps
5-year 3.650 -0.010 +297bps -10bps
10-year 4.350 -0.030 +271bps -10bps
******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ******************
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank
Czech Rep 0.440 0.460 0.470 0.37
Hungary 3.010 3.365 3.600 2.75
Poland 2.750 2.780 2.905 2.71
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
($1 = 3.2884 Romanian leus)
(Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Editing by Larry King)