* Forint, zloty shrug off PMI retreat, economies still recovering * Hungarian 3-year bond yield falls to record low * Yields could soar if ECB does not meet rate cut expectation -trader By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, June 2 Hungarian government bond yields plunged to record lows on Monday, shrugging off a retreat of Polish and Hungarian manufacturing indices, which still showed continued economic pick-up in May. The fall in bond yield accelerated after a survey showing Germany's manufacturing sector expanded at its slowest pace in seven months in May reinforced hopes for monetary easing by the European Central Bank (ECB) at a meeting on Thursday. Hungarian bond yields fell by 10-25 basis points along the curve, with 3- and 5-year bonds leading the gains. The yield on the country's 3-year benchmark bonds fell 26 basis points to a record low of 3.12 percent, to rebound to 3.16 percent in early afternoon trade. Bonds in Poland, the region's biggest economy, traded near the lowest levels in one year, with the 10-year yield dropping 2 basis points to 3.65 percent. Central Europe's economic recovery and stability has helped its bonds join a rally of lower rated euro zone debt in the past months, which got new fuel in May from expectations for a rate cut and monetary stimulus by the ECB. "If the ECB does not deliver on Thursday, yields here will jump like a compressed spring," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. RECOVERY STILL UNDERWAY Hungary's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) dropped to 53.9 from 54.6 in April and Poland's index fell to 50.8 from 52 in April. The Polish figure was the lowest in 11 months, but data above 50 still indicates a pick-up in growth in manufacturing. The publisher of the index said some firms in the survey cited a fall in their export contracts due to Ukraine's crisis and conflict with Russia. But the economic recovery which helped lift the region's assets in the past months is seen continuing. Citigroup said in a note that Poland's drop in the PMI contradicted other data, and recovery could pick up later this year, but the PMI's "recent drop shouldn't be easily dismissed" and its weakness probably supported Polish bonds. "But we see a risk of eventual upward move in yields after the MPC (Polish central bank)/ECB meetings later this week," Citi said. Poland's central bank is still expected to keep its 2.5 percent base rate unchanged at its meeting on Wednesday rather than following a rate cut by Hungary's central bank last week. "(But) this (weak PMI), together with still limited price pressures, will support the accommodative stance of the CE-3 central banks (Poland, Czech and Hungary) and increases the likelihood of a dovish shift by the Polish MPC at this week's or - more likely - July's meeting," Goldman Sachs said in a note. The crown was flat after the Czech Republic, whose central bank have been fighting deflation since late last year, reported a rise in its PMI to 57.3 in May from 56.5 in April. Romania's leu firmed a third of a percent versus the euro. An International Monetary Fund mission is due to start the review of a stand-by loan facility to Romania on Monday. Romania sold 5-year and 13-year bonds at an auction after low inflation and strong market liquidity helped push its debt yields near record lows in the past weeks. Yields dropped slightly further on Monday. Slovenia's 10-year bonds reversed an early weakening. Their yield was bid at 3.36 percent, a tick down from Friday, the lowest level since Slovenia joined the euro in 2007. Slovenia's president announced snap parliamentary elections for July 13 on Sunday, ending weeks of uncertainty since the resignation of Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek. Ljubljana's main stock index also fully recovered from an early fall caused by an almost 5 percent fall of Telekom Slovenija shares after the company paid dividends. CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1334 CET ************************** CURRENCIES ************************ Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2014 Czech crown 27.471 27.473 +0.01% -0.51% Hungarian forint 302.590 302.860 +0.09% -1.86% Polish zloty 4.137 4.137 0.00% +0.30% Romanian leu 4.387 4.401 +0.33% +1.68% Croatian kuna 7.574 7.582 +0.10% +0.58% Serbian dinar 115.500 115.460 -0.03% -0.87% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1600 GMT **************************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2014 Prague 1029.17 1027.22 +0.19% +4.28% Budapest 19460.02 19264.42 +1.02% +6.14% Warsaw 2432.28 2429.51 +0.11% +1.16% Bucharest 6702.53 6722.53 -0.30% +3.47% ***************************** BONDS ************************** Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year 0.285 0.000 +22bps 0bps 5-year 0.725 -0.030 +30bps -3bps 10-year 1.683 -0.033 +33bps -3bps Hungary 3-year 3.160 -0.220 +305bps -22bps 5-year 3.490 -0.200 +307bps -20bps 10-year 4.610 -0.120 +326bps -12bps Poland 2-year 2.700 -0.080 +264bps -8bps 5-year 3.100 -0.030 +268bps -3bps 10-year 3.650 -0.020 +230bps -2bps ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ****************** 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.400 0.360 0.450 0.36 Hungary 2.440 2.520 2.620 2.45 Poland 2.660 2.645 2.650 2.72 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Additional reporting by Michal Janusz in Warsaw, Marja Novak in Ljubljana, Radu Marinas in Bucharest; editing by Susan Thomas)