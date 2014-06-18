* Junior coalition partner says it may seek early elections in Poland

* Markets throughout the region focus on U.S Federal Reserve statement

* Czech Komercni Banka shares down 1.6 percent (Adds Polish industrial output data, Czech exchange)

By Ivana Sekularac

BELGRADE, June 17 The Polish zloty held firm on Wednesday even though industrial output data for May fell short of forecasts and leaked remarks by the central bank governor continued to worry markets.

Data published on Wednesday showed May industrial output in the region's largest economy rose 4.4 percent year-on-year, less than the 6.3 percent forecast in a Reuters poll. The data did not move the zloty.

KBC bank said in a note earlier on Wednesday that industrial production data "could support/reject the case for interest rate cut in months ahead."

Investors had been spooked by a weekend magazine story reporting that a recording had surfaced of central bank governor Marek Belka using an expletive to describe colleagues and discussing the removal of a government minister.

On Wednesday, the head of the junior partner in Poland's governing coalition said that seeking an early election was among the options he was considering following the leak, which embarrassed the government.

The zloty fell to its weakest in nearly two weeks on Monday, before Prime Minister Donald Tusk came out saying Belka had committed no crime and had made the remarks out of a sincere desire to help Poland.

The zloty and Warsaw bourse regained some of their losses.

"The NBP (National Bank of Poland) is a solid EU-style institution, larger than the personalities involved at this time," Commerzbank said in a note earlier in the day.

U.S. FED STATEMENT

Markets throughout the region were also focused on a U.S. Federal Reserve statement due later in the day, when it is expected to announce a further $10 billion cut in its monthly bond purchases.

The Hungarian forint was also unchanged from the previous day in line with its regional peers.

"The forint, tracking the relatively weak regional sentiment, has been hovering around relative weak levels," CIB Bank said in a note. "The indirect impact from the Polish tape scandal can still be felt in the region's markets."

The Romanian leu was almost unchanged from the previous day at 1300 GMT following a slight weakening in the morning.

"This morning brought more selling pressure and the Romanian currency trades 4.4050/EUR," ING said in a research note.

The yield on Slovenia's 10-year benchmark bond was up slightly to 3.090 percent versus 3.071 on Tuesday. The blue-chip SBI index was up 0.12 percent.

The Czech crown inched up 0.1 percent from Tuesday.

Prague-listed banks are under pressure, with Komercni Banka down 1.6 percent.

Czech banks easily passed stress tests, the central bank said on Tuesday. But it warned of the risk stemming from non-performing loans, where the provisions set aside by the banks "might not be sufficient" if the bad loans continue to worsen. (Editing by Jason Neely, Larry King)