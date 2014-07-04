(Adds Komercni Banka, Slovenian bank stocks fall) * Erste bank warns over profit, drags down bank stocks in region * OTP bank at 10-week low, Hungary to vote on bill which hits banks * Slovenian Aerodrom, Telekom fall as privatisation seen postponed By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, July 4 Sinking bank shares knocked Central European stock indices lower on Friday as a profit warning from regional player Erste increased worries over banking health in parts of the region. The warning issued on Thursday came ahead of a Hungarian parliament vote due on Friday on a bill that will cause losses to domestic banks. The stocks of Hungary's biggest lender, OTP, which is also Central Europe's biggest independent bank, eased more than 3 percent at the opening, hitting 10-week lows. The fall follows a 14 percent slump on the Vienna bourse of the shares of Austria's Erste, which is present in several Central European countries. Erste said late on Thursday that it could post a record net loss of up to 1.6 billion euros ($2.2 billion) in 2014 due to a hit from its operations in Hungary and Romania. Erste stocks also plunged in Prague and Bucharest, dragging down the main Czech stock index by as much as 3.2 percent. Erste shares account for about a fifth of the Prague stock exchange's market capitalization, similar to Komercni Banka whose shares were also hit by Erste's fall, shedding 1.6 percent. BANK SECTORS SHAKY Erste's warning coincides with a Hungarian parliament vote due after 1100 GMT on the first step of measures that could cause huge losses to the country's heavily taxed banks. Friday's bill alone could cause a loss of up to 900 billion forints to banks according to an estimate of the central bank, and planned further measures to convert foreign currency loans into forints this year could deepen the losses. OTP shares traded at 4,200 forints at 0951 GMT, down 2.6 percent. "(Brokerage) Concorde cut its target price for OTP to 3,740 forints earlier... and it is possible now that we will see a series of research downgrades for the stock," one Budapest-based equities trader said. Central European banks posted strong profits before the 2008 global crisis but faced difficulties in several countries since then. Slovenia had to inject more than 3 billion euro last year into banks to prevent a meltdown and two Bulgarian banks were hit by a run by depositors last week. Slovenia's government is expected to go ahead with the sale of Nova KBM, its second-biggest bank, but Miro Cerar, who is expected to win snap elections on July 13, told Reuters he opposed the planned sale of Telekom and airport Aerodrom Ljubljana. Shares of Aerodrom fell 7.85 percent on Friday to 44.23 euros. Telekom shed 2.21 percent to 135 euros. The Hungarian government's planned legislation on banks has also weighed on the forint in the past weeks. However, the currency still firmed 0.2 percent against the euro on Friday to 310.26, close to the key psychological level of 310, and government bonds in the region firmed slightly. "(The forint) is still buoyed by yesterday's European Central Bank comments which helped currencies in emerging markets," one Budapest-based currency dealer said. Technical factors also helped the forint after a fall to 3-month lows earlier this week. It outperformed other Central European units which retreated slightly after Thursday's gains, with the zloty easing 0.1 percent, the dealer said. "Parliament will pass the bill today, there is no question about that, but we will see the size of banks' losses only later this year, after banks try to defend their loan contracts in courts," the dealer added. CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1148 CET ************************** CURRENCIES ************************ Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2014 Czech crown 27.428 27.422 -0.02% -0.35% Hungarian forint 310.300 310.830 +0.17% -4.30% Polish zloty 4.142 4.136 -0.14% +0.19% Romanian leu 4.388 4.387 -0.03% +1.64% Croatian kuna 7.587 7.584 -0.04% +0.41% Serbian dinar 116.070 116.010 -0.05% -1.35% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1600 GMT **************************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2014 Prague 965.11 997.39 -3.24% -2.21% Budapest 18379.49 18612.99 -1.25% +0.25% Warsaw 2368.51 2375.52 -0.30% -1.49% Bucharest 7001.85 7061.06 -0.84% +8.09% ***************************** BONDS ************************** Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year 0.309 -0.044 +29bps -4bps 5-year 0.612 -0.035 +27bps -2bps 10-year 1.535 -0.055 +26bps -3bps Hungary 3-year 3.100 0.000 +305bps +2bps 5-year 3.350 -0.020 +300bps 0bps 10-year 4.350 -0.020 +308bps 0bps Poland 2-year 2.490 -0.010 +247bps 0bps 5-year 2.990 -0.040 +264bps -2bps 10-year 3.410 -0.060 +214bps -4bps ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ****************** 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.320 0.335 0.340 0.35 Hungary 2.340 2.390 2.440 2.34 Poland 2.450 2.330 2.320 2.68 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Additional reporting by Marja Novak in Ljubljana/Jakub Iglewski in Warsaw/Radu Marinas in Bucharest; Editing by Toby Chopra)