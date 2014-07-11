* Low CPI could trigger rate cuts * Slovenian stocks fall ahead of Sunday's election * Bank stocks mixed after plunge; Raiffeisen sees profit By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, July 11 Central European currencies eased on Friday after a fall in Hungary's inflation rate to the lowest since 1968 strengthened expectations of interest rate cuts in the region. A string of low inflation figures also helped the region's government bonds mostly withstand a yield rise in the euro zone due to investor fears over financial troubles at the family-owned holding companies behind Portugal's largest listed bank. "There may be pressure on international markets, but here inflation is in minus and the central bank will cut rates further," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. Concerns about the health of Central Europe's own banks eased. Bank shares were mixed after a plunge in the past week. Hungary's consumer price index in June was 0.3 percent lower from the same month of 2013, pushed down by cheaper food prices and government-imposed energy price cuts. The forint eased a shade against the euro by 1137 GMT, but at 310.15 it stayed close to the 310 level around which it danced in the past days. Dealers said the data showed that the central bank could indeed cut its record low 2.3 percent base rate further. The market impact was muted however as a deputy governor of the bank said earlier this week that rates would not reach 2 percent. Societe Generale still said in a note that the bank could lower rates to 2 percent and that the local curve mispriced monetary policy. Forward rate agreements (FRA) do not price in any further cut. Societe recommended that investors should receive 6x9 FRAs at 2.31 percent, targeting 2.05 percent. The leu fell a quarter of a percent, extending the losses that it has posted since Romania said on Thursday that annual inflation fell to a record low 0.7 percent in June, strengthening the odds of continuing central bank rate cutting. Romanian government bond yields rebounded slightly from record lows hit after the inflation figures. "Our debt optimism has just strengthened, as we adjusted our key (central bank) rate call and now expect 50 basis points of cuts to 3.00 percent," said Vlad Muscalu, chief economist of ING Bank Romania, adding that the leu could soon regain strength. Serbia's annual inflation fell in June to 1.3 percent from 2.1 in May. The dinar eased slightly. The Serbian central bank kept its 8.5 percent main interest rate on hold on Thursday, citing delays in fiscal reforms. Dealers said the bank bought 10 million euros in the market on Thursday to prevent a firming of the dinar which it prefers to keep at 116 against the euro or slightly weaker. Poland, the region's biggest economy, will publish its own June inflation figures on Tuesday. SLOVENIAN STOCKS FALL Slovenia's blue-chip SBI equities index lost 1.67 percent amid uncertainty regarding privatisation ahead of the snap general election on Sunday. Law professor Miro Cerar, who is in the best position to become the next prime minister after the vote, has said he opposes selling telecoms operator Telekom Slovenia and airport Aerodrom Ljubljana. "The stocks can fall further after the election until it is clear whether the new government will continue with privatisation," said Saso Stanovnik, chief economist of investment firm Alta Invest. "Although privatisation could slow down I expect it will continue in line with European Commission demands." Pressure on the region's stock markets eased. The stocks of its banks were mixed after a plunge in the past week on profit warnings from some banks, mainly due to Hungarian legislation to compensate retail borrowers for mispriced loans. A senior official of Austria's Raiffeisen was quoted on Friday as saying that the group would remain profitable this year despite the hit in Hungary. Raiffeisen shares were flat in the Vienna bourse. The stocks of Erste rose 2.7 percent in Prague, helping the main equities index there gain 1.7 percent. The shares of Hungary's biggest bank, OTP, extended losses, falling 1.1 percent. CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1337 CET ************************** CURRENCIES ************************ Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2014 Czech crown 27.440 27.440 0.00% -0.39% Hungarian forint 310.150 310.085 -0.02% -4.25% Polish zloty 4.144 4.142 -0.03% +0.14% Romanian leu 4.415 4.404 -0.25% +1.03% Croatian kuna 7.614 7.614 -0.01% +0.05% Serbian dinar 115.930 115.910 -0.02% -1.23% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET **************************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2014 Prague 959.03 943.40 +1.66% -2.82% Budapest 17832.16 17854.11 -0.12% -2.74% Warsaw 2368.35 2341.18 +1.16% -1.50% Bucharest 6828.84 6803.19 +0.38% +5.42% Ljubljana 759.27 772.17 -1.67% +18.45% Zagreb 1801.26 1806.76 -0.30% +1.17% Belgrade 579.73 579.30 +0.07% +5.10% Sofia 540.51 546.33 -1.07% +10.00% ***************************** BONDS ************************** Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year 0.278 0.000 +26bps 0bps 5-year 0.597 +0.017 +29bps +1bps 10-year 1.513 +0.011 +31bps +1bps Hungary 3-year 3.130 +0.092 +308bps +9bps 5-year 3.380 0.000 +307bps 0bps 10-year 4.370 +0.104 +316bps +10bps Poland 2-year 2.460 0.000 +244bps 0bps 5-year 2.989 0.000 +268bps 0bps 10-year 3.417 0.000 +221bps -1bps ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ****************** 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.330 0.345 0.345 0.35 Hungary 2.325 2.390 2.470 2.31 Poland 2.400 2.320 2.320 2.68 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices