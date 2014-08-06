(Adds new comments and prices, Russian food ban on Romania) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Aug 6 Hungary's forint and the Czech crown hit multi-year lows against the euro on Wednesday as Central European assets fell on concerns that Ukraine's crisis could deepen and that yields in the region may be too low. "The market is very, very nervous, we have not seen anything like that since January this year," a fixed income trader said as Hungarian bond yields rose by about 15 basis points. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said the threat of a direct intervention by Russia's military in Ukraine has risen over the last couple of days. Hungarian bonds were also depressed because some investors probably closed positions after changes in the short-term investment instruments offered by the central bank, thinking that a 5-month rally had pushed yields too low. The bank stopped issuing two-week bills as of Aug. 1 and now allows local banks to deposit funds at the central bank for two weeks, and earn interest, instead. The change prompted foreign banks who held two-week bills to shift the money into government debt because they have no access to the deposit accounts. Central European assets have taken a beating in the past week on rising expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may be ready to raise interest rates earlier than expected, making emerging market assets less attractive. Volatility jumped in the region's currency markets after months of range-bound trading and falling government debt yields. The forint touched its weakest levels against the euro since January 2012, at 317.30. By 1211 GMT though it had rebounded to 315.90, down 0.1 percent from Tuesday. "Record lows are only 8 forints off... I would not bet on a move there yet but in this market I don't dare to make plans for more than 1-2 days," one Budapest-based dealer said. The forint and the crown regained some ground early in the session helped by stronger-than-expected industrial output data for Hungary and the Czech Republic for June. But later the crown fell beyond 28 against the euro, to its weakest level since March 2009, before rebounding to 27.856, still weaker by 0.2 percent from Tuesday. "Markets are being driven by geopolitical news flow and by speculation on the U.S. Fed monetary policy outlook," said Generali PPF Asset Management chief analyst Radomir Jac. The zloty hit its weakest level since April versus the euro and was half a percent weaker from Tuesday, at 4.204. The region's main equities indices declined, led by 1.7 percent fall in Budapest. The shares of Hungary's Magyar Telekom plunged 3.5 percent, tracking a fall in its parent company, Deutsche Telekom after Sprint reportedly dropped its bid to acquire the German company's T-Mobile U.S. Inc unit. The forint could start to face fresh pressure as investors assess the impact of a new law on banks, which forces them to pay refunds on the grounds that they have overcharged borrowers, Budapest-based brokerage Equilor said in a note. The European Central Bank warned in a legal opinion that the law and a planned conversion of foreign currency loans into forints later this year could hurt financial stability in Hungary. DEBT SELLOFF The yield on Hungary's 3-year government bonds rose 18 basis points, to retreat 5 basis points later to 3.8 percent. "The ECB opinion, Ukraine and everything else is there, too, but the main factor is the selloff in the government debt market," a Budapest-based currency dealer said. The Czech crown had largely held around 27.400 to the euro in recent months but the central bank's indications last month that it favoured keeping the currency weak into 2016 to maintain relaxed monetary policy has helped it weaken along with other emerging market assets since last week. Romania's central bank cut interest rates on Monday, surprising some investors, and rate cut expectations have also strengthened in Poland in recent months after economic data suggested economic recovery is slowing. New European Union sanctions on Russia last month have increased that risk and Moscow has also imposed a ban on imports from Poland, a staunch supporter of tougher EU measures against Russia. It extended the ban to Romania on Wednesday. The move is largely symbolic as Russia accounts for only 3 percent of Romania's exports, and the head of the association of cattle farmers said Romania did not export a gramme of meat to Russia in the past decade. The leu eased 0.1 percent to 4.443. The Czech crown had largely held around 27.400 to the euro in recent months but the central bank's indications last month that it favoured keeping the currency weak into 2016 to maintain relaxed monetary policy has helped it weaken along with other emerging market assets since last week. Romania's central bank cut interest rates on Monday, surprising some investors, and rate cut expectations have also strengthened in Poland in recent months after economic data suggested economic recovery is slowing. New European Union sanctions on Russia last month have increased that risk and Moscow has also imposed a ban on imports from Poland, a staunch supporter of tougher EU measures against Russia. It extended the ban to Romania on Wednesday. The move is largely symbolic as Russia accounts for only 3 percent of Romania's exports, and the head of the association of cattle farmers said Romania did not export a gramme of meat to Russia in the past decade.