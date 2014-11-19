(Adds forint rise) * Forint continues winning streak on FX loan plans * Czech O2 shares jump after retail investors' offer * Leu stays steady as presidential poll taken in stride By Robert Muller and Jason Hovet PRAGUE, Nov 19 The Hungarian forint rose to a five-month high on Wednesday, extending a gradual rally since Budapest offered banks euros to kickstart its plan to convert retail foreign currency loans. Prague stocks gained, pushed up by O2 Czech Republic which jumped after a buyout offer for retail investors eased some shareholder concerns about its new majority owner. A more than 6 percent rise in shares of the telecom was the biggest move in central Europe, where markets were mixed. The forint has risen 1.6 percent since Nov. 10, when the Hungarian government said it would use market exchange rates when converting retail foreign currency loans next year to help borrowers hit by ballooning payments. The central bank kicked the process off by selling local banks 7.83 billion euros. "There was a risk that the conversion would trigger foreign currency demand in the market, but that has passed," a dealer said, adding that the market also expected a stronger forint as the government wants lower debt levels this year. "A stronger forint helps that and people in the market expect them to achieve that goal, whether it will be a self-fulfilling forecast or the central bank may even sell (FX) in the market," the dealer said. Romania's leu shed 0.1 percent, but has been unaffected by a surprise presidential vote over the weekend that has raised chances of political instability ahead. Incoming president Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday his party might try next year to topple the government of Prime Minister Victor Ponta, whom Iohannis beat in the vote. Elsewhere, the Czech crown and Polish zloty were flat on the day. Czech investment group PPF said on Wednesday it was offering to buy some shares from retail investors in Czech O2 at a 31 percent premium over Tuesday's close. The shares had lost a quarter of their value in the past month since majority owner PPF requested a loan of up to 24.8 billion crowns ($1.12 billion) from O2, raising concerns over future dividends. Prague's stock index rose 0.5 percent. On debt markets, Hungarian bond yields reversed course from record lows, rising before a midday switch auction at which the government offered long-term bonds in exchange for short-term paper. Dealers did not expect a major correction. * * **************** CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1520 CET ************ ************************* CURRENCIES ************************* Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2014 Czech crown 27.680 27.671 -0.03% -1.26% Hungary forint 304.850 305.575 +0.24% -2.58% Polish zloty 4.219 4.217 -0.05% -1.63% Romanian leu 4.439 4.436 -0.07% +0.48% Croatian kuna 7.678 7.674 -0.06% -0.78% Serbian dinar 120.370 120.445 +0.06% -4.88% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET **************************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2014 Prague 977.77 973.24 +0.47% -0.93% Budapest 17513.26 17449.50 +0.37% -4.48% Warsaw 2417.93 2431.23 -0.55% +0.56% Bucharest 6949.39 6946.85 +0.04% +7.28% Ljubljana 815.70 817.22 -0.19% +27.25% Zagreb 1805.93 1797.37 +0.48% +1.44% Belgrade 692.08 694.79 -0.39% +25.47% Sofia 520.36 521.23 -0.17% +5.90% ***************************** BONDS ************************** Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year 0.132 +0.017 +014bps +0bps 5-year 0.177 -0.006 +000bps -5bps 10-year 0.813 +0.008 -004bps -4bps Hungary 3-year 2.770 +0.127 +275bps +10bps 5-year 3.180 +0.100 +301bps +6bps 10-year 3.750 +0.083 +290bps +4bps Poland 2-year 1.929 +0.096 +194bps +8bps 5-year 2.178 +0.060 +201bps +2bps 10-year 2.647 +0.047 +180bps +0bps ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ****************** 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.330 0.310 0.310 0.34 Hungary 2.100 2.010 2.020 2.10 Poland 1.945 1.830 1.805 2.06 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Editing by Catherine Evans)