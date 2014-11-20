(Adds Polish banks, minutes, updates prices) * Serbia agrees IMF loan of 1 bln euros-govt official * Polish bank shares down after guarantee fund raises levy * Polish industrial output data as expected, zloty steady * Hungary's forint holds near 5-month high vs euro By Marcin Goettig WARSAW, Nov 20 The Serbian dinar climbed off its all-time low versus the euro on Thursday after the country said it had reached a loan deal with the International Monetary Fund. Other currencies in the region were mostly steady, with Hungary's forint holding near a five-month high and the zloty unaffected by industrial output figures that were in line with expectations. In turn, shares in Polish banks fell by more than 2 percent on Thursday as Poland's Bank Guarantee Fund raised its obligatory reserve fees starting from 2015. The dinar gained 0.5 percent to 119.87 versus the euro by 1028 GMT, moving away from an all-time low of 120.86 hit last week. Serbia said on Thursday it had reached an agreement with the IMF on a new loan deal designed to reassure investors after months of uncertainty. The country's new precautionary loan deal will be worth around 1 billion euros ($1.25 billion) and will be in place from Jan. 1, government officials said. Serbia has been seeking a loan deal to replace a previous arrangement frozen by the lender in early 2012 over broken spending promises. Raiffeisen bank said gains in the dinar could be temporary as it expected the Serbian central bank might let the currency weaken following a surprise 50 basis point rate cut last week. "We might see more dinar depreciation in the coming months, as the central bank would let the dinar weaken further, which in turn would benefit the economy," Raiffeisen said in a note. Dealers also said the dinar's gains were unlikely to last. "I think this dinar strengthening is only temporary, because as we near the year-end demand for euros will be higher because of purchases of energy fuels and as companies need euros to repay their debt," a Belgrade-based currency dealer said. POLISH DATA Polish industrial output rose by 1.6 percent year-on-year in October, in line with expectations, data showed on Thursday. The Polish central bank surprised markets in November, keeping its key interest rate at 2 percent and signalling that only a deterioration of the outlook for economic growth could prompt more monetary easing. Minutes released on Thursday showed that Polish central bank rejected motions to cut interest rates by 100, 50, and 25 basis points in November, with majority of rate-setters arguing that the economic slowdown may be shallow and transitory. ************ CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1523 CET ************ ************************* CURRENCIES ************************* Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2014 Czech crown 27.657 27.704 +0.17% -1.18% Hungary forint 304.650 305.130 +0.16% -2.52% Polish zloty 4.215 4.216 +0.02% -1.54% Romanian leu 4.442 4.442 +0.00% +0.42% Croatian kuna 7.675 7.676 +0.01% -0.74% Serbian dinar 119.870 120.465 +0.50% -4.48% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET ********************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2014 Budapest 17513.53 17585.79 -0.41% -4.48% Warsaw 2399.42 2421.67 -0.92% -0.21% Bucharest 6921.07 6950.63 -0.43% +6.84% Ljubljana 814.40 815.70 -0.16% +27.05% Zagreb 1814.26 1806.65 +0.42% +1.90% Belgrade 687.19 692.08 -0.71% +24.58% Sofia 517.82 519.36 -0.30% +5.38% ******************** BONDS ************************** Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year 0.112 -0.058 +013bps -6bps 5-year 0.192 -0.005 +021bps +0bps 10-year 0.818 -0.010 +082bps +1bps ************** FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ****************** 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.300 0.310 0.310 0.34 Hungary 2.080 2.020 2.035 2.10 Poland 1.900 1.765 1.775 2.06 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************ (Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Editing by Susan Fenton and Susan Thomas)