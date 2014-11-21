(Updates prices) * Dovish ECB comments help emerging Europe debt * No immediate rate cuts seen in Poland, Hungary * Romanian leu likely rangebound until 2015 budget BUCHAREST, Nov 21 The Polish zloty and Hungarian forint lifted against the euro on Friday on market expectations that there would be no immediate cuts in interest rates, while hints of further stimulus from the European Central Bank gave emerging European bonds a boost. Bond yields fell after ECB chief Mario Draghi said the bank was ready to act fast to curb stubbornly low inflation. The ECB has been flooding the market with cheap cash hoping to aid a fragile euro zone, which has benefited emerging European assets. Polish 10-year bonds hovered near record lows. Slovenia's 10-year benchmark paper hit a six-week low of 2.478 percent. Hungarian treasuries gave up some of their earlier gains due to profit-taking but were still 5-6 basis points lower on the day across the curve. "Sentiment has been positive in the (euro zone) peripheries and also in Poland, but there has been profit-taking," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. By 1500 GMT, the forint traded near a five-month high at 304.300 per euro, up 0.1 percent. The forint has been firming since Nov. 10 when Budapest offered banks euros to kickstart its plan to convert retail foreign currency loans. Analysts expect Hungary's central bank to keep its interest rate on hold next week, which would support the currency. The zloty was 0.2 percent higher to the euro. The central bank's governor and one board member said there was still room to cut interest rates, but analysts said recent data releases indicated further easing would only come next year. "After a strong GDP reading for the third quarter, market bets on rate cuts have shifted to the first quarter of 2015," said Arkadiusz Urbaski, analyst at Pekao SA, referring to Poland's Monetary Policy Council. Elsewhere in the region, the Romanian leu was flat against the euro, virtually unchanged after the Constitutional Court validated the result of the Nov. 16 presidential election which saw centre-right mayor Klaus Iohannis defeat leftist Prime Minister Victor Ponta. Investors are waiting for the government to unveil its budget plans for 2015 and traders said the currency may tread water until details emerge. Stocks posted gains across the region, led by Prague's 0.9 percent advance. ********** CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1611 CET ************ ****************** CURRENCIES ************************* Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2014 Czech crown 27.663 27.673 +0.04% -1.20% Hungary forint 304.260 304.500 +0.08% -2.40% Polish zloty 4.200 4.213 +0.30% -1.20% Romanian leu 4.442 4.443 +0.02% +0.42% Croatian kuna 7.671 7.675 +0.05% -0.69% Serbian dinar 120.160 119.965 -0.16% -4.71% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET ******************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2014 Prague 979.72 971.24 +9.50% -0.73% Budapest 17519.52 17504.38 +0.09% -4.44% Warsaw 2424.17 2396.52 +1.15% +0.82% Bucharest 6945.72 6914.63 +0.45% +7.22% Ljubljana 816.51 814.40 +0.26% +27.38% Zagreb 1809.40 1806.78 +0.15% +1.63% Belgrade 689.25 687.19 +0.30% +24.96% Sofia 515.24 519.82 -0.88% +4.85% *********************** BONDS ************************** Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year 0.141 +0.029 +018bps +5bps 5-year 0.190 -0.002 +023bps +2bps 10-year 0.787 -0.010 +081bps +1bps Hungary 3-year 2.750 +0.075 +263bps +10bps 5-year 3.110 -0.090 +299bps -7bps 10-year 3.710 -0.008 +359bps +1bps Poland 2-year 1.754 +0.003 +098bps +3bps 5-year 2.050 +0.009 +128bps +4bps 10-year 2.494 -0.015 +172bps +1bps ************** FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ****************** 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.300 0.310 0.310 0.34 Hungary 2.060 1.990 2.010 2.10 Poland 1.830 1.690 1.700 2.06 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices *********************************************************** (Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Sandor Peto in Budapest and Michal Janusz in Warsaw; Editing by Janet Lawrence)