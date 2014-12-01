* Polish PMI at eight-month highs, signals economic growth * Monetary Policy Council meets this week * Slovenian bond yields lowest since it joined euro zone in 2007 By Ivana Sekularac BELGRADE, Dec 1 The zloty gained on Monday after data showed stronger-than-expected growth in Polish manufacturing, making a rate cut later this week less likely. Polish factory activity grew at its fastest pace in eight months in November, according to a purchasing managers' survey (PMI). The zloty traded at 4.1750 at 1509 GMT, up from Friday's close of 4.1816. Hungary's PMI, compiled with different methods, rose to 55.1 in November, above its long-term average. By contrast, manufacturing stagnated in the euro zone, central Europe's largest export market. New orders there fell in November at the fastest pace in 19 months. "Today's PMIs bode well for central European currencies, since they point to improving exports," UniCredit said in a note. "However, central banks will retain their preference for weaker currencies, watching carefully competitiveness indicators in a year when wage-growth outpaced productivity-growth." Twenty-three out of 25 economists polled by Reuters last week expected the Polish central bank to keep its benchmark interest rate at 2.00 percent when it meets on Wednesday, as stronger-than-expected growth outweighs the threat of deflation. "Today's PMI data clearly reduce the concerns about an economic slowdown and significantly lower the chances for a rate cut at the December MPC meeting," Bank Pekao said in a note. Other Central European currencies also firmed on stronger data. Hungary's forint traded at 305.99, from 306.19 on Friday. The Czech crown was 27.625, down 0.04 percent from Friday. The Romanian leu was at 4.4286 to the euro, down 0.08 percent from Friday. Shares across the region inched lower on concern slowdown in Russia would weigh on regional companies. Hungarian pharmaceuticals Richter stocks were down 2.4 pct. Russia is Richter's biggest market, and rouble weakness hits it hard. Hungary's 10-year bond yield firmed to 3.51 percent, 1 basis point up from Friday. A Hungarian trader said market sentiment was good despite the rouble's weakness as crude oil prices slump. Cheaper crude means lower inflation, "and that could lead central banks to more easing, including the National Bank of Hungary, which could also cut rates in the first quarter of next year." The yield on Slovenia's 10-year benchmark bond on Monday was the lowest since 2007, when the country joined the euro zone, at 2.098 percent, down from 2.116 percent on Friday. Yields across the euro zone are falling because the ECB has indicated it may start buying government bonds to stave off deflation. * * **************** CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1636 CET ************ ************************* CURRENCIES ************************* Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2014 Czech crown 27.625 27.637 +0.04% -1.06% Hungary forint 306.060 306.570 +0.17% -2.97% Polish zloty 4.173 4.183 +0.23% -0.56% Romanian leu 4.435 4.432 -0.08% +0.56% Croatian kuna 7.674 7.679 +0.06% -0.73% Serbian dinar 120.630 120.550 -0.07% -5.08% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET **************************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2014 Prague 1007.24 1007.17 +0.01% +2.06% Budapest 17086.22 17350.09 -1.52% -6.81% Warsaw 2409.24 2416.93 -0.32% +0.20% Bucharest 6936.54 6964.42 -0.40% +7.08% Ljubljana 813.47 813.55 -0.01% +26.91% Zagreb 1785.03 1792.02 -0.39% +0.26% Belgrade 693.66 696.91 -0.47% +25.76% Sofia 514.88 514.42 +0.09% +4.78% ***************************** BONDS ************************** Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year 0.163 +0.057 +018bps +5bps 5-year 0.195 +0.004 +022bps -1bps 10-year 0.734 +0.008 +073bps -1bps Hungary 3-year 2.640 +0.010 +250bps -1bps 5-year 3.080 +0.010 +294bps -1bps 10-year 3.620 +0.067 +348bps +4bps Poland 2-year 1.851 +0.060 +113bps +4bps 5-year 2.042 -0.098 +132bps -12bps 10-year 2.435 +0.029 +172bps +1bps ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ****************** 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.310 0.320 0.320 0.34 Hungary 2.010 1.960 1.980 2.10 Poland 1.860 1.730 1.715 2.06 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Editing by Susan Fenton, Larry King)