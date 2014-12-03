* Polish central bank keeps benchmark rate flat

* REUTERS POLL: Zloty seen reatreating

* Hungary, Romania both record good Q3 GDP growth

By Radu-Sorin Marinas

BUCHAREST, Dec 3 Poland's zloty clung to four-month highs against the euro and its government bond yields edged up on Wednesday after the central bank left rates at an all-time low of 2 percent as expected.

The central bank had said only a deteriorating growth outlook for the region's biggest economy would prompt further easing, signalling it would look beyond falling consumer prices.

The National Bank of Poland (NBP) also left the Lombard rate flat at 3 percent and the deposit rate at 1 percent. . Analysts polled last week expected Poland to keep rates unchanged throughout 2015.

Tatha Ghose, senior economist at Commerzbank said: "The National Bank of Poland signalled this outcome well in advance, hence it is likely to prove market-neutral with a slight bias towards a stronger zloty."

The 10-year Polish treasury bond yields were up 3 basis points.. "Bonds are a shade weaker just after decision, probably some investors bet on a further rate cut," said Arkadiusz Urbanski, analyst with Pekao SA.

Third-quarter economic growth data was unexpectedly strong with consumption and investments driving Poland's 3.3 percent annual expansion. A forecast-beating PMI survey published on Monday had also reduced investors' bets on more rate cuts.

By 1240 GMT, the zloty traded at 4.159 to the euro and the forint at 306.75 per euro, both up 0.2 percent on the day. The Romanian leu and the Czech crown were flat.

A Reuters poll of analysts released on Wednesday showed the zloty is likely to retreat from four-month highs against the euro as deflation in Poland keeps alive the risk of rate cuts.

"Money markets still look for one more rate cut over the coming three months, while we do not have more rate cuts in our baseline scenario," said Nordea analyst Anders Svendsen.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown showed little reaction to central bank head Miroslav Singer's comments on euro zone deflationary pressures slowing his bank's aim to return inflation to target.

Dealers have said the market foresees the bank will leave its weak crown policy unchanged next year unless there is a strong risk of deflation or economic data worsens.

Official data showed Hungary's and Romania's economies expanded by 3.2 percent on the year in the third quarter, confirming preliminary released data.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1414 CET ************************** CURRENCIES ************************

Latest Previous Daily Change

bid close change in 2014 Czech crown 27.629 27.628 0.00% -1.07% Hungarian forint 306.680 307.525 +0.28% -3.17% Polish zloty 4.160 4.166 +0.16% -0.24% Romanian leu 4.427 4.429 +0.04% +0.75% Croatian kuna 7.674 7.676 +0.03% -0.72% Serbian dinar 120.900 120.700 -0.17% -5.29% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET **************************** STOCKS **************************

Latest Previous Daily Change

close change in 2014 Prague 1017.62 1007.83 +0.97% +3.11% Budapest 17249.88 17193.26 +0.33% -5.91% Warsaw 2447.69 2446.32 +0.06% +1.80% Bucharest 6958.35 6926.72 +0.46% +7.42% Ljubljana 807.42 811.75 -0.53% +25.96% Zagreb 1772.34 1782.22 -0.55% -0.45% Belgrade 689.20 689.45 -0.04% +24.95% Sofia 518.13 516.06 +0.40% +5.44% ***************************** BONDS **************************

Yield Yield Spread Daily

(bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year 0.135 -0.067 +17bps -7bps 5-year 0.183 +0.007 +5bps +2bps 10-year 0.723 +0.007 -2bps +1bps Hungary 3-year 2.720 +0.086 +274bps +10bps 5-year 3.180 +0.070 +305bps +9bps 10-year 3.720 +0.091 +297bps +9bps Poland 2-year 1.921 +0.167 +195bps +17bps 5-year 2.162 +0.028 +203bps +5bps 10-year 2.561 +0.020 +182bps +2bps ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ******************

3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.310 0.315 0.310 0.34 Hungary 2.040 1.990 2.010 2.1 Poland 1.920 1.790 1.790 2.06 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices **************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Reuters bureaus in BUDAPEST, WARSAW, PRAGUE and BELGRADE; Editing by Catherine Evans)