* Czech 10-year yield dips below 0.7 pct, low supply helps * Falling crude oil prices hurt emerging European shares * Romania's oil and gas group Petrom hits 2-yr low BUCHAREST, Dec 9 Falling oil prices hit energy shares across emerging Europe on Tuesday, weakening the main indices, while Czech 10-year treasury bond yields touched a fresh record low driven by low inflation and euro zone yields. In Romania, where the blue chip index lost 1.5 percent on the day, shares of top oil and gas group Petrom , owned by Austria's OMV, fell to a two-year low. Other energy firms fell as much as 2.6 percent. Brent crude oil fell to a 5-year low near $65 a barrel in volatile trade on Tuesday, sliding for a sixth consecutive session on signs of a growing supply glut. "There are falling oil prices and China weakness, but also a local plan to extend some energy taxes," one trader said. The Romanian government has postponed plans announced in the summer to introduce a new royalty tax system on natural resources, and will instead extend two additional taxes on gas producers and energy distributors and transporters that were introduced in 2013 and expire in December. The Romanian leu was up 0.1 percent against the euro and 9-year debt yields fell 3 basis points. Prime Minister Victor Ponta said earlier in the day that the government had reached an agreement over the 2015 budget with its lenders, the International Monetary Fund and European Commission. Shares were weaker across central Europe, with Prague's leading losses with a 1.7 percent drop. In Prague, data showed consumer prices dipped by 0.2 percent on a monthly basis in November, putting the year-on-year inflation rate at 0.6 percent, in line with market expectations. The 10-year yield was bid below 0.70 percent for the first time, while the Czech crown was 0.1 percent weaker versus the euro. The fall in bond yields has accelerated due to the low debt supply, with the finance ministry last holding a bond auction in October. Elsewhere in the region, the Hungarian forint was 0.2 percent up against the euro, while the Polish zloty was flat. Hungary sold 20 billion forints ($80.84 million) of three-month treasury bills on Tuesday, with the yield falling. ************* CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1617 CET ************ ******************** CURRENCIES ************************* Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2014 Czech crown 27.612 27.602 -0.04% -1.01% Hungary forint 305.800 306.380 +0.19% -2.89% Polish zloty 4.159 4.160 +0.03% -0.23% Romanian leu 4.441 4.441 +0.00% +0.44% Croatian kuna 7.662 7.670 +0.10% -0.57% Serbian dinar 121.910 121.800 -0.09% -6.08% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET ******************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2014 Prague 991.59 1008.10 -1.57% +0.56% Budapest 17596.87 17747.90 -0.85% -4.02% Warsaw 2398.80 2431.89 -1.36% -0.23% Bucharest 6908.72 7008.80 -1.43% +6.65% Ljubljana 784.43 793.13 -1.10% +22.38% Zagreb 1765.63 1762.19 +0.20% -0.83% Belgrade 690.61 703.44 -1.82% +25.20% Sofia 545.15 547.00 -0.34% +10.94% *********************** BONDS ************************** Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year 0.205 -0.001 +024bps +1bps 5-year 0.177 -0.003 +021bps +1bps 10-year 0.699 -0.010 +072bps -1bps Hungary 3-year 2.710 +0.088 +261bps +9bps 5-year 3.150 -0.030 +305bps -3bps 10-year 3.620 +0.014 +352bps +1bps ************** FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ****************** 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.310 0.320 0.320 0.34 Hungary 2.030 2.020 2.040 2.10 Poland 1.920 1.810 1.765 2.06 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ********************************************************** (Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by Gareth Jones and Crispian Balmer)