* Other assets join bond rally on Fed, stabler oil price * Hungary sells twice as many bonds as planned at auction * Crown steadies, central bank might change FX regime -analysts (Updates) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Jan 8 Central European shares and currencies rebounded on Thursday as risk appetite revived after the price of crude oil paused in its slide and minutes of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting gave no sign it would raise interest rates anytime soon. The region's currencies have been under pressure for weeks on expectations of further rate cuts due to sluggish European growth and the threat of deflation. The leu gained 0.2 percent against the euro by 1313 GMT, even though Romania's central bank cut its main interest rate on Wednesday, as expected. The government said the budget deficit was lower than planned in 2014. The forint, which hit three-year lows against the euro early this week, gained almost half a percent to 317.15 and the zloty a third of a percent to 4.3. "A return of domestic investors and the dovish Fed helped the zloty," PKO BP analyst Joanna Bachert said in a note, adding that the Polish currency could move towards 4.26 in coming weeks. The Czech crown was flat at 27.865, off its weakest levels in almost five months. Czech central bank deputy governor Vladimir Tomsik cited the risk of deflation on Wednesday, which suggested the bank might set a weaker floor for the crown than the current 27 level. "However, we believe the central bank will want to wait for 2015 1Q GDP data and see the impact of a possible ECB action (bond buying), before further easing monetary conditions," RBS said in a note. Central European government bonds extended the past weeks' strong gains. Hungary sold 108 billion forints ($401 million) worth of government bonds, twice as much as planned, at the year's first auction on Thursday. Its 5-year bond yield dropped 8 basis points from Wednesday to 2.93 percent. Warsaw led a rebound of equities, with its top-20 share index rising 1.5 percent to a three-week high. Shares of coal miner JSW surged for the second day, rising 9 percent after Czech rival NWR fixed higher coking coal prices for 2015. The Polish government's plan to streamline the mining sector also buoyed the stock. The index was also lifted by bank stocks. The shares of PKO BP and Alior Bank rose by 3 percent, rebounding from December falls. * * **************** CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1413 CET ************ ************************* CURRENCIES ************************* Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2015 Czech crown 27.865 27.856 -0.03% -0.76% Hungary forint 317.150 318.555 +0.44% -0.21% Polish zloty 4.292 4.305 +0.32% -0.14% Romanian leu 4.488 4.497 +0.20% -0.16% Croatian kuna 7.673 7.675 +0.02% -0.24% Serbian dinar 122.530 122.400 -0.11% -0.96% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET **************************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2015 Prague 944.51 933.32 +1.20% -0.74% Budapest 16382.08 16191.37 +1.18% -0.83% Warsaw 2341.41 2307.46 +1.47% +0.79% Bucharest 7073.70 7004.75 +0.98% +2.52% Ljubljana 801.85 803.06 -0.15% +2.86% Zagreb 1775.03 1770.68 +0.25% +2.00% Belgrade 658.98 659.70 -0.11% +0.46% Sofia 510.36 509.97 +0.08% -2.57% ***************************** BONDS ************************** Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year 0.100 -0.055 +021bps -4bps 5-year 0.190 +0.008 +019bps +0bps 10-year 0.561 -0.024 +006bps -5bps Hungary 3-year 2.670 +0.030 +278bps +3bps 5-year 3.130 +0.000 +313bps -1bps 10-year 3.590 +0.020 +309bps -1bps Poland 2-year 1.709 +0.003 +182bps +1bps 5-year 1.929 -0.155 +192bps -16bps 10-year 2.303 -0.038 +181bps -6bps ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ****************** 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.295 0.285 0.280 0.34 Hungary 2.015 1.940 1.945 2.10 Poland 1.730 1.530 1.515 2.06 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** ($1 = 269.3500 forints) (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague/Jakub Iglewski in Warsaw/Radu Marinas in Bucharest; editing by John Stonestreet)