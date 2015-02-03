* Zloty, forint firm as no emergency rate cut in Turkey
* Polish central bank seen keeping rates on hold on Wed
* Poland, Hungary may cut rates in March -analysts
* Croatia, Serbia trim auctions, dinar still at 4-week high
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, Feb 3 Central European currencies
continued to firm on Tuesday on receding expectations that
central banks will cut interest rates this month.
Strong manufacturing surveys on Monday have made imminent
rate cuts less likely in countries like Poland and Hungary,
although analysts still see monetary easing later to ward off
the risk of prolonged deflation as consumer prices in both
countries have been falling.
A Hungarian central banker said on Monday that the bank
should wait to see March inflation data before deciding whether
further easing is needed.
A decision by Turkey's central bank on Tuesday against
holding an emergency meeting to discuss a rate cut also added to
the view that central banks do not need to rush to ease policy.
Sentiment in central European markets was also lifted by
hopes that Greece will secure a debt deal with its creditors,
and equities in the region mostly firmed.
Banking stocks, which have been hit recently as Greece's
problems have affected European banking shares, led a 1.9
percent rise in Budapest's main share index and a 1
percent gain in Prague.
Shares of Hungarian bank OTP jumped more than 4
percent and Austrian-based Erste bank gained more than
2 percent on the Prague bourse.
"If OTP (trading at 3,805 forints) pierces the 50-day moving
average at 3,825, a rise to 4,000 will be possible," one
Budapest-based equities trader said.
The forint led the currency gains and hit a 7-week
high against the euro. It firmed 0.7 percent to 309.07 by 1152
GMT, after underperforming the zloty on Monday.
The Polish currency gained a third of a percent to 4.173.
Analysts expect the Polish central bank to keep its
benchmark interest rate at 2 percent at its meeting on Wednesday
but Polish forward rate agreements have priced in 75 basis
points of cuts over the next nine months.
The European Central Bank's asset purchase scheme, due to
start in March, is also expected to help asset prices in the
region.
"In theory the Turkish news could lift (bond) yields ... and
there will be bond issues both in Poland and Hungary this week,"
one Budapest-based trader said.
"I expect more volatility now but yields could stay around
their record lows."
Serbia cut its 50 billion dinar ($466.81 million) auction of
7-year bonds by a fifth.
The dinar still firmed by 0.7 percent against the
euro to 121.4, after foreign investors preparing for the
auctions purchased the dinar in recent days.
Dealers said the central bank, which keeps the currency in
tight ranges, could intervene in the market to stop the firming,
just a week after it sold euros to lift the dinar from record
lows.
Croatia also cut the size of a Treasury bill auction as
investors put aside money for a higher-yielding international
bond Croatia is expected to issue later this month.
* *
**************** CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1252 CET ************
************************* CURRENCIES *************************
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close change in 2015
Czech crown 27.753 27.770 +0.06% -0.36%
Hungary forint 309.070 311.310 +0.72% +2.39%
Polish zloty 4.173 4.187 +0.33% +2.70%
Romanian leu 4.400 4.411 +0.24% +1.84%
Croatian kuna 7.707 7.707 +0.00% -0.68%
Serbian dinar 121.400 122.300 +0.74% -0.04%
Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET
**************************** STOCKS **************************
Latest Previous Daily Change
close change in 2015
Prague 967.05 958.04 +0.94% +1.62%
Budapest 17030.78 16719.07 +1.86% +3.10%
Warsaw 2342.37 2330.14 +0.52% +0.83%
Bucharest 7033.52 7014.88 +0.27% +1.94%
Ljubljana 777.56 785.16 -0.97% -0.25%
Zagreb 1754.10 1754.21 -0.01% +0.80%
Belgrade 661.99 665.68 -0.55% +0.92%
Sofia 499.81 499.70 +0.02% -4.59%
***************************** BONDS **************************
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs Bund change in
Czech Republic spread
2-year 0.057 -0.005 +024bps -1bps
5-year 0.122 +0.010 +015bps +0bps
10-year 0.460 +0.056 +013bps +4bps
Hungary
3-year 2.200 +0.050 +237bps +4bps
5-year 2.470 +0.000 +250bps -1bps
10-year 2.870 +0.002 +254bps -2bps
Poland
2-year 1.591 +0.023 +177bps +2bps
5-year 1.721 -0.090 +175bps -10bps
10-year 2.024 +0.010 +169bps -1bps
******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ******************
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank
Czech Rep 0.330 0.300 0.270 0.33
Hungary 1.925 1.810 1.805 2.10
Poland 1.590 1.410 1.390 2.00
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
($1 = 107.1100 Serbian dinars)
(Additional reporting by Ivana Sekularac in Belgrade/Igor Ilic
in Zagreb/Jakub Iglewski in Warsaw; Editing by Susan Fenton)