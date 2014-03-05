* Impact of ECB QE may differ across euro zone

* ECB seen likely to remain reluctant to launch QE

* QE may compromise ECB's OMT programme, some say

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, March 5 The European Central Bank may hesitate to print money to ward off the threat of deflation because of concerns about the widely differing impact such a step could have on euro zone debt markets.

Expectations are growing that the ECB, which holds a policy meeting on Thursday, will follow the Bank of England, the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan in launching quantitative easing, or QE.

On Wednesday, International Monetary Fund officials called on the euro zone's central bank to start such public and private asset purchases or extend more cheap long-term loans to banks, as well as cutting interest rates to a new record low.

The prospect of QE has led banks to try to calculate the effect on the 18-country currency bloc's bond markets, which differ in size and maturity profile.

While not all analysts see QE as likely, the prospect of the ECB loosening policy has been a factor behind a shift in recent weeks back into the bloc's government bonds.

Inflation in the euro zone is way below the ECB's target of just under 2 percent and has been stuck in ECB President Mario Draghi's "danger zone" below 1 percent for five months.

The ECB is banned by the European Union's governing treaty from financing governments directly.

To combat any perception it was using QE to do just that, most strategists agreed the ECB would probably buy bonds of each euro zone country in proportion to its weight in the bloc's economy rather than the size of its debt market.

A BNP Paribas simulation based on the ECB buying 400 billion euros of bonds maturing in one to three years shows the ECB would buy 21 percent of outstanding Italian bonds and 28 percent of Spanish bonds. It would buy 40 percent of Germany's debt, 62 percent of Finland's and 85 percent of Slovenian paper.

In total, the ECB would buy 32 percent of euro zone debt, but none from Greece, Estonia or Luxembourg.

"It could have different effects on different countries which is not ideal," said Richard Barwell, senior European economist at RBS.

Morgan Stanley calculations, based on a methodology used by Federal Reserve economists in a 2012 paper on the impact of Fed QE, showed that a 400 billion euro programme would push 10-year Italian yields down 31 basis points. It would cut German yields - now at 1.60 percent - by 53 bps and Spanish yields by 72 bps.

The bank does not see QE as the base case and cautioned the estimates were "rough" as they were based on many assumptions.

"One may find that one fails to reach all areas of the euro zone that one wanted to reach with the QE programme," said Anton Heese, co-head of European interest rates strategy at Morgan Stanley in London.

"The fact that it would lead to certain distortions would be an additional reason for the ECB not to do it."

Indeed, a source at the ECB told Reuters the bank was set to loosen policy by ending the so-called sterilisation of previous bond purchases under its Securities Markets Programme, launched at the height of the euro zone debt crisis.

Under the SMP, the ECB bought peripheral country debt, mainly in 2011. Since then, it has held weekly deposit auctions to withdraw cash from money markets equal to the SMP's outstanding size, to stop the purchases fuelling inflation.

Fathom Consulting economist Yiannis Koutelidakis, inspired by methods used by ECB economists in a 2013 paper on the SMP's impact, said every 100 billion euros of QE would lower 10-year Italian and Spanish yields by 35 bps and 57 bps respectively. Portuguese yields would fall by 8 bps and Irish yields 3 bps.

"Apart from the announcement effects that will skew things the difference is that by its larger size QE will instil confidence ... and hence the same amount of purchases will have a ... larger effect (than SMP)."

NO UNDERPERFORMANCE

Not everybody is convinced QE would cause underperformance in any euro zone market.

Laurence Mutkin, global head of G10 rates strategy at BNP Paribas, said that by fighting disinflation, pushing nominal yields lower and nominal output higher, QE would improve the fundamentals for all peripheral states, luring in investors.

BNP Paribas expects both Italian and Spanish 10-year yields to fall to 2.90 percent, from around 3.37 percent now.

Some analysts also say QE could undermine the ECB's 2012 pledge to buy bonds of any troubled country that agreed to undertake reform, which contributed significantly to easing the euro zone crisis. That promise was formalised in a programme known as Outright Monetary Transactions, or OMT, which as yet remains unused.

"The Italian and Spanish governments may see little incentive to cede sovereignty and sign up to a programme to benefit from OMT purchases when an ECB QE programme is in full swing," said Barwell at RBS.

"From this we draw the tentative conclusion that the (ECB governing) council will be very cautious about launching ... QE because of the potential damage done to the OMT." (Additional reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Editing by Catherine Evans)