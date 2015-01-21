Jan 21 The European Central Bank's expected
launch of a bond buying stimulus programme on Thursday will have
a profound effect on banks in Europe and could destroy margins,
the co-head of Deutsche Bank said.
Investors expect the ECB to launch so-called "quantitative
easing" on Thursday, whereby it will buy sovereign bonds in an
attempt to head off deflation.
"Markets will tell you that 500 billion (euros) will be
slightly disappointing, 750 (billion) is the expectation, 1
trillion euros would be bullish," said Anshu Jain, co-chief
executive of Deutsche Bank at a panel at the World Economic
Forum in Davos on Wednesday.
Jain added: "QE means stability for Europe and a better
loan-loss provision environment, fewer bankruptcies and a stable
landscape that ought to be good for banks.
"Equally it means very low interest rates and a real
destruction of net interest margins, which of course will be a
huge challenge. So the best parts of our businesses, the deposit
taking and the flow franchise businesses will all suffer."
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Jamie McGeever)