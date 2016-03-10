Nikkei falls to 4-month low on geopolitical concerns, yen spike
* Hopes for rising profits from Japan Inc this FY recede - analyst
LONDON, March 10 The euro recovered all of the losses caused by a barrage of rate cuts and new stimulus from the European Central Bank on Thursday, jumping to a three-week high against the dollar after the bank's chief Mario Draghi said more cuts were unlikely.
The euro rose above $1.11, while it jumped more than 1 percent against the yen to trade at 126.215 yen.
The euro had earlier hit a 6-week low of $1.08215 after the ECB unveiled a raft of measures, many of them not expected by markets, to stimulate growth and inflation.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag)
* Hopes for rising profits from Japan Inc this FY recede - analyst
* Fresh uncertainty towards French elections adds to risk aversion