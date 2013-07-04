LONDON, July 4 German Bund futures hit the day's
high and the euro fell on Thursday after European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi signalled the bank could cut interest
rates further.
Draghi said the bank expected its key interest rates to
remain at current or lower levels for an extended period.
The Bund future rose as high as 142.81, up 55 ticks
on the day, with Euribor interest rate futures also rallying
across the 2013-2015 strip.
The euro fell to a five-week low of $1.2907 from
around $1.2985 before Draghi began his remarks. It was down 0.7
percent on the day.
The FTSEurofirst 300 share index extended gains to 1.7
percent, hitting a session high of 1,169.98 points.