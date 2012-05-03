LONDON May 3 The euro briefly rose against the dollar while European equities trimmed gains after the European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged on Thursday.

Financial markets' focus will now switch to a news conference by ECB President Mario Draghi at 1230 GMT.

The euro briefly rose to around $1.3136 against the dollar from $1.3128 just before the decision, staying close to Wednesday's low of $1.3122.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading pan-European shares trimmed gains slightly. It was last up 0.9 percent on the day, trading at 1,053.08, having traded 1 percent higher before the decision.

German Bund futures were last 10 ticks lower on the day at 141.63, little changed. (Reporting by London Markets Team)