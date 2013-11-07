(Repeats to additional subscribers)
LONDON Nov 7 The euro fell against the dollar
and European shares and German Bunds rose on Thursday after the
European Central Bank surprised markets by cutting its
refinancing rate to a new record low of 0.25 percent.
The euro slid more than 1 percent on the day to hit a
seven-week low of $1.3356, down from around $1.3490 just before
the ECB announcement.
Bund futures rose as high as 141.88 after the
decision, up 73 ticks on the day. Euro zone bond yields fell
broadly after earlier trading mostly flat.
The Euro STOXX 50 index of euro zone blue chips
hit a five-year high and was up 0.9 percent at 3,083.40 points.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was also at a
five-year high, up 1.1 percent.
"It's quite a surprise that they went ahead and cut rates
right away," said Clairinvest fund manager Ion-Marc Valahu.
(Reporting by London markets team; Writing by Marius Zaharia,
editing by Nigel Stephenson)