US STOCKS-Wall St dips; Dow poised to break 10-day record run
* Dow down 0.26 pct, S&P 500 down 0.20 pct, Nasdaq down 0.16 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to the text)
LONDON Aug 2 Spanish and Italian government bond yields rose on Thursday while European shares extended falls after European Central Bank Mario Draghi announced no immediate measures to stem the euro zone debt crisis.
Draghi said the ECB would draw up a mechanism in coming weeks to make outright debt purchases to stabilise peripheral euro zone states' borrowing costs.
"It is quite disappointing ... There is a lack of any action so he has basically passed the buck back on to politicians. He hasn't come up with anything that the majority in the market had hoped for so I guess the market would be disappointed by this," said Ioan Smith, strategist at Knight Capital
Italian yields jumped 19 basis points to 6.12 percent while equivalent Spanish yields rose 7 basis points to 6.81 percent. Safe-haven German Bund futures rose 120 ticks to a session high of 144.70.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index index of top European shares extended losses and was last down 0.8 percent at 1,059.84. (Reporting by the London Markets team, writing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, editing by Nigel Stephenson)
* Dow down 0.26 pct, S&P 500 down 0.20 pct, Nasdaq down 0.16 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
WASHINGTON, Feb 24 President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday to place "regulatory reform" task forces within federal agencies in what may be the most far reaching effort to pare back U.S. red tape in recent decades.
WASHINGTON, Feb 24 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission will block some Obama administration rules that subject broadband providers to stricter scrutiny than websites, a spokesman said on Friday, in a victory for internet providers such as AT&T Inc, Comcast Corp and Verizon Communications Inc.