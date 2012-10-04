FOREX-Dollar drifts as impact from Fed minutes and Mnuchin fade, Aussie slips
* Aussie slips after weaker-than-expected local Q4 capex data (Updates throughout)
LONDON Oct 4 The euro edged up to a session high against the dollar on Thursday while German Bund futures were little changed after the European Central Bank left its benchmark refinancing rate and deposit rate unchanged.
The decision was widely expected. ECB President Mario Draghi will explain the Governing Council's decision at a 1230 GMT news conference.
The euro edged up to touch a session high of $1.2968 against the dollar from around $1.2960 beforehand. This matched a one-week high reached earlier this week.
German Bund futures were little changed at 141.47, down 12 ticks on the day.
* Aussie slips after weaker-than-expected local Q4 capex data (Updates throughout)
* Asia ex-Japan, Nikkei slip after Wall Street's mixed performance
TOKYO, Feb 23 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Thursday morning as financial stocks weakened after U.S. yields fell on the cautious tone struck in minutes of the latest Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting.