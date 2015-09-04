* For graphic, see tmsnrt.rs/1N6YdSu
By John Geddie
LONDON, Sept 4 The credibility of one of the
European Central Bank's favourite inflation gauges has come into
question after a bout of volatility triggered by wild swings in
the oil price.
The five-year, five-year euro zone breakeven forward
, which President Mario Draghi often cites and
which the ECB considers when it sets policy, is designed to
measure what inflation is expected to average between 2020 and
2025.
It should also strip out near-term fluctuations in, for
example, commodity prices.
However, in recent days it has moved almost in lock step
with the most violent oil price swings in six years,
complicating the picture of inflation expectations as far out as
2025.
"This is not a reliable measure given the massive swings we
have seen in correspondence with oil price moves," said Marco
Valli, chief euro zone economist at UniCredit.
Draghi cited the rate in a speech at last year's Jackson
Hole gathering of central bankers to warn of declining inflation
expectations.
A sharp fall in the rate towards the end of 2014 was one of
the main justifications for the ECB to launch its trillion euro
bond-buying programme in March.
"If you pin yourself to only one thing, it might save you in
certain periods, but it may also put you in a straitjacket,"
said Dariush Mirfendereski, global head of inflation trading at
HSBC.
OBSESSION
The breakeven forward rate is not the ECB's only measure of
inflation expectations but analysts say Draghi mentions it
rather less often these days.
He did not refer to it in his news conference this week even
as he unveiled lower inflation forecasts and warned of a
possible slip back into deflation.
Ben May, lead euro zone economist at Oxford Economics, said
the ECB was trying to distance itself from the measure, worried
that investors are "becoming a little bit too obsessed with it".
Economists are hesitant about predicting the impact of
energy prices on inflation more than two years into the future.
Yet this week an 8 percent rise in Brent crude sent
the five-year, five-year rate to a three-week high of 1.72
percent, up from a six-month low of 1.62 percent just a week
earlier when crude hit a six-year low.
The five-year, five-year forward rate is derived from five-
and 10-year inflation swap rates. All are actively traded in the
market and this could be part of the problem.
Most investors try to make a quick profit by buying or
selling these swaps instantly. Few invest with the view to
holding the asset until in matures in 2025, and that is why
factors like sudden oil price moves gain such focus.
"All of these measures will be driven by the quirks of the
way the inflation markets behave and investor psychology, and
you always have to take that into consideration," said
Mirfendereski at HSBC.
That is why many economists, including UniCredit's Valli,
prefer survey-based measures of inflation. The ECB has been
eager to stress in recent meetings that it takes an array of
measures into account.
Questions about the reliability of the five-year, five-year
rate echo general disillusionment with inflation forecasting.
Based on the ECB's inflation forecast from September last
year, consumer prices should be growing at 1.1 percent. In fact,
they grew at just 0.2 percent in August and are predicted to be
just 0.1 percent by the end of the year.
Many still expect the ECB to put less emphasis on the
five-year, five-year forward in the future, although it would be
hard to completely ignore it.
"It is the main indicator Draghi looked at when the ECB
launched sovereign QE, so it will be difficult for them to
back-pedal at this stage as their credibility would suffer,"
said UniCredit's Valli.
