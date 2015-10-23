LONDON Oct 23 Mario Draghi's signal on Thursday that the ECB is about to unleash even more monetary stimulus sent the euro and bond yields lower while supercharging European stocks.

What's much less certain is whether any of that can be sustained for long.

Weakening the euro is one critical way in which the European Central Bank can spur the economy and inflation by cheapening exports and partly offsetting the slump in dollar-priced commodities.

But none of the 12 big investment banks contacted by Reuters on Friday said they were considering changes to their existing currency forecasts in light of Draghi's speech.

Only a few said they were reviewing bond yield forecasts.

In part that's because several banks were already predicting a substantially weaker euro, with Deutsche Bank among most aggressive calling for a plunge through parity against the dollar to $0.85 by the end of 2017.

The ECB president's hint on Thursday at hundreds of billions of euros of extra quantitative easing bond purchases and an even deeper negative deposit rate fits the consensus view that the euro should weaken.

But it doesn't seem to have made anyone more or less bearish.

And according to Reuters polls, consensus euro/dollar forecasts were already for slippage to $1.09 by year end and further to $1.05 by the end of 2016 -- losses of 4 percent and 8 percent respectively and only nominally back to where the euro was in March when the ECB started its QE programme.

The almost 20 percent drop in the euro's trade-weighted rate between the middle of 2014 and January this year all came as the market anticipated the move, not after it was announced.

But the starting point for bond strategists was different. Most have spent the last couple of years (wrongly) predicting a rise in U.S. interest rates and grind higher in U.S. yields, which support euro zone yields.

Draghi's comments have raised questions on how deeply into uncharted waters the ECB is prepared to go, and pressure on the the U.S. Federal Reserve not to hike.

"I'm still in shock," said Martin van Vliet, senior rate strategist at ING.

NEGATIVE YIELDS

Traders rushed to price in a 50-50 chance of a 10 basis point cut in the deposit rate in December to -0.30 percent from no chance at all before Draghi's press conference. They're pricing in a one-in-five chance of a similar cut next year.

The euro and bond yields sank, stocks rallied and inflation expectations rose.

Italian and Spanish 2-year yields sank into negative territory for the first time, bringing to seven the number of euro zone countries with these borrowing benchmarks below zero. It's a similar picture in Sweden, Denmark and Switzerland.

"We will be lowering our Bund yield forecast because we hadn't expected a deposit rate cut (to be flagged)," said Lyn Graham-Taylor, rates strategist at Rabobank.

Among the more aggressive German yield forecasts before Draghi's bombshell, HSBC were already calling for 0.2 percent and RBS 0.4 percent. Strategists at both banks said on Friday that they were comfortable with their calls.

The euro sank more than 2 percent to below $1.11, its biggest one-day fall since January, when Draghi confirmed that QE was coming.

YELLEN VS DRAGHI

Draghi may welcome those developments; others may not.

Norway's central bank on Friday said negative interest rates weren't out of the question, and China cut rates for the fifth time this year, joining Russia, Hungary and Serbia among this year's most prolific rate-cutters.

With the trade-weighted dollar on Thursday chalking up its biggest one-day rise since July 2013, Fed Chair Janet Yellen might be sitting less comfortably.

The dollar's strength over the past year has ripped into third quarter U.S. corporate earnings and was a major factor in the Fed's decision to delay interest rate "liftoff" last month. Further appreciation would make that decision even more agonising.

The market is no longer betting on a hike this year, with March 2016 now seen most likely.

HSBC's FX and rates strategists say the Fed will have to align itself with the market, meaning the rate hike path will be shallow, gradual and may not even open for several months. Ultimately, this will hold more sway over the euro than the ECB.

"They're throwing everything at it, and it's not going to be enough. Now QE is fully in the price, and as the euro rises the ECB has little firepower left to prevent its slow ascent," said David Bloom, global head of FX strategy at HSBC. He expects the euro to rise to $1.20 next year. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Additional reporting by John Geddie, Marius Zaharia, Jemima Kelly and Patrick Graham; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)