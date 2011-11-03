(Repeats to additional subscribers with no change to text)

LONDON Nov 3 German government bond futures briefly pared losses, while European shares extended gains on Thursday after the European Central Bank cut its key refinancing rate by 25 basis points to 1.25 percent.

Euribor futures <0#FEI:> rallied across the 2011-2012 strip, pushing their implied yields down.

The Bund future FGBLc1 rose to about 137.05 from 136.93 after the decision. It was last 77 ticks down on the day at 136.80. By 1249 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares was up 2.2 percent, extending gains after the ECB announcement. (Reporting by London markets team)