LONDON, April 4 The euro and European shares
were little changed on Thursday after the European Central Bank
left interest rates on hold, as had been widely expected.
Focus will now switch to a news conference by ECB president
Mario Draghi at 1230 GMT. Draghi was expected to highlight a
fragile euro zone economy and could hint at the possibility of
monetary policy easing in the future.
The euro edged up marginally to around $1.2818 from
$1.2810 before the decision, though it was still down 0.3
percent on the day. It was last at $1.2808.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of pan-European shares
was also little changed after the decision at 1,192.48 points.