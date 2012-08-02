(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to the text)

LONDON Aug 2 European stocks and German Bund futures trimmed gains while the euro rose against the dollar after the European Central Bank kept interest rates unchanged at 0.75 percent on Thursday.

Traders are now looking to ECB President Mario Draghi's news conference to see if he will deliver fresh crisis-fighting measures after he said last week the central bank would do whatever it took within its mandate to preserve the euro.

Bund futures slipped to 143.66 from 143.75 before the decision. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was last up 0.4 percent at 1,072.27 points after rising as high as 1,076.02 earlier in the session.

The euro rose to $1.2285 versus the dollar after the ECB kept rates on hold, from around $1.2264 beforehand. It was last up 0.4 percent on the day at $1.2276. (Reporting by London Markets team, writing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Editing by Marius Zaharia)