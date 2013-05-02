BRIEF-OGE Energy, subsidiary each entered into new unsecured 5-yr revolving credit facilities
* OGE Energy Corp - co, subsidiary each entered into new unsecured five-year revolving credit facilities - sec filing
LONDON May 2 European stocks extended gains slightly on Thursday after ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank would monitor economic developments closely and monetary policy will remain accomodative for as long as needed.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index extended its gains to rise by 0.4 percent to 1,205.95 points by 1236 GMT, having been up by around 0.1 percent before the ECB's news conference began.
German Bunds futures briefly extended losses to a session low of 146.17. It last traded down 25 ticks on the day at 146.33.
* OGE Energy Corp - co, subsidiary each entered into new unsecured five-year revolving credit facilities - sec filing
* Files for short form base shelf prospectus of up to $10 billion - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Secured commitments to refinance existing senior secured credit facilities with a new 7 year term loan B of $1,700 million