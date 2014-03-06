BRIEF-Goldman Sachs says CEO's 2016 total compensation was $22 mln - SEC filing
* Chairman and CEO Lloyd C. Blankfein's 2016 total compensation was $22 million - SEC filing
LONDON, March 6 The euro rose, stocks trimmed gains while German bund futures fell after the European Central Bank kept rates on hold, wrong-footing some investors who were expecting a move in the face of falling price pressures.
The euro rose to a sesion high of $1.3778 after the ECB announcement from around $1.3750 beforehand.
German Bund futures fell to a day's low of 142.17, having traded around 142.37 just before the decision. Euribor futures also fell slightly across the December 2014-2017 strip, reflecting markets were still expecting looser monetary policy later in the year.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of pan-European shares slightly trimmed gains after the announcement and was trading 0.3 percent higher at 1,348.20 points.
* Chairman and CEO Lloyd C. Blankfein's 2016 total compensation was $22 million - SEC filing
BADEN-BADEN, Germany, March 17 Opposition from the United States, Saudi Arabia and others has forced Germany to drop a reference to financing programmes to combat climate change from the draft communique at a G20 finance and central bankers meeting.
NEW YORK, March 17 The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations fell to session lows on Friday as the University of Michigan's survey of consumer sentiment said U.S. consumer inflation declined in early March, reviving some concerns about price growth reaching the Federal Reserve's 2 percent goal.